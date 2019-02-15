Friday, February 15, 2019 Back to
Moto G7 Power tipped to cost Rs 13,999 as company lists price ahead of launch

The Moto G7 Power will be coming to India and will likely be a Flipkart exclusive.

tech2 News Staff Feb 15, 2019 13:08:17 IST

Motorola refreshed its mid-range Moto G lineup with the introduction of the Moto G7, G7 Play and Moto G7 Power in Brazil earlier this month. The Lenovo-owned brand didn’t share the new Moto G7 series’ India launch timeline, however, the price of one of the models has now been revealed ahead of the device's formal debut.

Moto G7 lineup. Image: Motorola US

The device in question is the long-lasting Moto G7 Power which is listed on Moto’s official online store. The dedicated Moto G7 Power page has a ‘Buy Now’ option which when clicked provides a guide of the nearby Moto retail stores. As for the pricing the phone is reported to come for a cost of Rs 13,999. According to a GSMArena report, the Moto G7 Power will be sold in a single RAM/storage configuration – 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Notably, the phone was launched in Brazil with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

The phone is said to be available for purchase through Motorola-partnered brick and mortar store and via e-commerce platform Flipkart as well.

The USP of the Moto G7 Power as the name suggests is the huge 5,000 mAh battery capacity. The phone is claimed to offer up to 60 hours of backup on a single charge. Moto G7 Power supports 15 W TurboPower fast charging technology.

Moto G7 Power listed on official Moto India e-store. Image: Motorola

Specs-wise, the phone features a 6.2-inch LTPS LCD display but with a resolution of 1570 x 720 pixels. From the front, the Moto G7 Power looks identical to the Android One-powered Motorola One Power. The phone has a wide-cut on top accommodating the front camera, and other sensors and chunky bezels surrounding the perimeters.

Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU for rendering graphics. On the software front, the Moto G7 Power runs Android 9 Pie OS. The phone sports a 12 MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8 MP camera up front with an f/2.2 aperture for shooting selfies. The native camera software enables the phone to capture bokeh photos both from the front and the back camera. The phone was launched in a single Marine Blue colour scheme.

Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


