FP Staff

Motorola continues to launch a brand new phone every month. They recently silently launched the Moto G42 in India in the ever increasingly competitive budget segment. The new Moto G42 has some significant improvements over the predecessor Moto G41.

The Moto G42, which competes against devices like the Realme 9i, Redmi Note 11 and Poco M4, has been equipped with an AMOLED display, a triple camera setup for the rear, and a powerful Snapdragon SoC.

We take a look at the official specifications, pricing and early offers that Motorola has provided for the Moto G42.

Moto G42 Specifications

The Motorola Moto G42 comes with a 6.4-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, and an Adreno 610 GPU. It gets 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Although a version with a higher storage capacity is available in certain areas, it hasn’t been listed in India so far. The device gets a microSDXC slot, so that should take care of any storage woes one might fear having.

For the cameras, the Moto G42 has a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For the front, the Moto G42 has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The Moto G42 also gets a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging.

Moto G42 pricing in India and launch offers

The Moto G42 has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The handset will be available in Atlantic Green and Metallic Rosé colourways and will be sold via Flipkart. According to the official announcement, the device will be available for sale starting July 11.

Potential customers who are looking to buy the phone can avail discounts of up to Rs 1,000, if they use a debit or credit card from SBI, making the price effectively Rs 12,999. In case someone is planning to buy a connection with the phone, Jio is offering benefits of up to Rs 2,549 with the G42, if one opts for Jio’s mobile plan worth Rs 419.