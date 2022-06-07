Tuesday, June 07, 2022Back to
Motorola launches the Moto G82 5G in India, check out the specs, launch offers, and price

Motorola launches the Moto G82 5G, with a triple camera setup and a 6.6-inch 120Hz refresh rate. The device starts at Rs 21,499 for the base variant, and Rs 22,999 for the top variant.


FP StaffJun 07, 2022 17:01:12 IST

In a bid to strengthen its hold over the Indian smartphone market, Motorola has launched its latest mid-range 5G smartphone, the Moto G82 5G in India. The Moto G82 5G has been launched with a number of nifty features like a 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate,

We take a look at some of the features of the new Moto G82 5G, along with its specifications, price and launch deals.

MOTO G82 5G: Specifications
The Moto G82 comes with a 6.6-inch FullHD+ pOLED display with support for up to a refresh rate of 120Hz. pOLED panels are thinner, lighter, more durable and allow for slimmer bezels as compared to traditional AMOLED displays. The panel, being a 10-bit display supports an incredible billion colours, 64 times more than standard 8-bit displays.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot, a rarity in most phones these days. The Moto G82 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

For connectivity, users get the options of 5G, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi. Users also get  Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

MOTO G82 5G: Cameras
For cameras, the Moto G82 5G comes with a triple camera setup at the back, that includes a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, making it the first phone in its segment to offer that feature, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For the selfie camera, Motorola has equipped the Moto G82 5G comes with a 16MP shooter.

MOTO G82 5G: Price, Offers and Availability
The Moto G82 5G has been priced in India at Rs 21,499 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. The smartphone is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Moto G82 will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and select retail stores. There is also a Rs 1,500 discount on the Moto G82 5G for SBI credit card users as a launch offer. reliance Jio users can also avail benefits worth Rs. 5,049 with their new Moto G82 5G.

