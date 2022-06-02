FP Staff

Motorola has been on a roll, launching and announcing a new phone almost every week now. Motorola launched the Moto E32S in India, on Thursday, 2 June. The Moto E32S is a revamped and reworked version of the Moto E32 and comes with a 90Hz display and triple rear camera setup.

The Moto E32S also has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, and will be goi9ng head to head with the likes of Redmi 10A on the low end and models including the Realme C31 and Redmi 10 on the higher end.

Available through Flipkart, Jio Mart, Jio Mart Digital, and Reliance Digital, the phone can be bought from the June 6, 12PM onwards. We take a look at the specifications and the variants that Motorola is offering the Moto E32S in.

Moto E32S Specifications & Display

The Moto E32S comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, set in an aspect ratio of 20:9. It also supports a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is driven by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, along with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Moto E32S Camera

The Moto E32s comes with a triple rear camera setup with the main shooter being a 16MP sensor with an f/2.2 lens, along with a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. As for the front-facing camera, the Moto E32s is equipped with an 8MP sensor, with an f/2.0 lens.

Both rear and front cameras support features including Portrait, Panorama, Pro, and Night Vision. The rear camera is also equipped with an LED flash and supports up to full-HD video recording at 30fps frame rate.

Moto E32S Battery & Connectivity

The device is powered by a 5,000 mAH battery and is paired with a paltry 10W charger. Users also get a USB-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth v5.0. Users don’t get a 5G connectivity, which for the price is completely normal. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the side, instead of under the screen. Users will also get a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as an expandable memory slot, that supports microSD cards of up to 1TB storage.

Moto E32S Variants & Pricing

The Moto E32S starts at an introductory price of Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB variant. Motorola has, however, not yet confirmed the period for which the introductory pricing is valid and what exactly will be the price after that. The phone also comes in a 4GB + 64GB model that carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999. When the devices were launched in Europe, they were priced at 149.99 Euros, or roughly Rs 12,500.

The Moto E32S runs on Android 12 and has been guaranteed by Motorola to receive two years of security updates. The phone also has an IP52-certification for water and dust repellence.