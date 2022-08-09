FP Staff

Continuing with their tradition of launching a new device every month, Lenovo-backed smartphone manufacturer Motorola recently launched the latest smartphone in its G-series in India.

Called the Moto G32, the new smartphone comes with 90Hz 6.5-inch FHD display, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and is powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor, running near-stock Android 12 and more.

We take a look at the new Motorola Moto G32, the specifications of the device and introductory offers.

Moto G32: Specifications

The Moto G32 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD screen which supports a refresh rate of 90Hz and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, which has been paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, running a near-stock version of Android 12.

The Moto G32 comes with a triple camera setup at the rear, with the main camera being a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. Then, there is an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The device also comes with a 16MP front-facing camera with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video calling.

The Moto G32 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower fast charging technology. It also comes with dual stereo speakers, and dual microphones.

It comes with ThinkShield mobile security and an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. For connectivity, the handset includes dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C.

Moto G32: Price in India

The Moto G32 will go on sale starting from August 16, 12:00 PM, and will be exclusively on Flipkart and some retail stores. The phone will be available in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant which has been priced at Rs 12,999 and can be availed at just Rs.11,749 including a bank offer of an instant discount up to Rs 1,250 with HDFC bank credit cards.

Also, customers can avail themselves of the benefit of Jio offers worth Rs. 2,559 including Rs. 2000 cashback on recharge and Rs. 559 discounts on ZEE 5 annual subscription. The phone will be available in two colours, Mineral Gray, and Satin Silver.