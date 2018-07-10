Tuesday, July 10, 2018 Back to
MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo released for the Xiaomi Mi 5, Mi Note 2 and Mi Mix

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro in India recently received its MIUI 9.5-based Android 8.1 Oreo update.

Xiaomi has pushed out the schedule for MIUI 10 Global Beta and MIUI 10 China Alpha but has been slow in bringing out Android Oreo updates so far.

However, according to a report in XDA-Developers, Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo-based MIUI 9.6 Global Stable ROM for three Xiaomi smartphones. They are the Xiaomi Mi 5, Xiaomi Mi Note 2 and Xiaomi Mi Mix.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro. Image: Tech2

Other popular devices such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi 5, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus are still stuck on Android Nougat and Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 is still stuck on Marshmallow even though it has received the MIUI 9 update.

Other popular devices such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi 5, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus are still stuck on Android Nougat and Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 is still stuck on Marshmallow even though it has received the MIUI 9 update.

