Tuesday, June 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 26 June, 2018 13:39 IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will get Android Oreo and MIUI 9.5 on 29 June

The company confirms that the update will roll out from 29 June, but in a phased manner.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has grabbed a lot of attention this year. Even though it provided a good number of features for the price range of Rs 14,999, it unfortunately lagged behind in its processor and raising a lot of eyebrows as it ran on Android Nougat based on MIUI 9.

According to the tweet by the company, the Android 8.1 Oreo-based on MIUI 9.5 update will soon roll out on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Mi Fans! You asked for it and we're getting it for you.

Redmi Note 5 Pro users will start getting the update to Android O-based MIUI 9.5 in phases, starting Friday, 29th June!

If you are not part of 1st phase, don't worry! You will get it sometime soon 🙂 pic.twitter.com/V7KIz99Irj

— MIUI India (@MIUI_India) June 25, 2018

The company confirms that the update will roll out from 29 June, but this is going to happen in phases.

As the company is enabling the update in phases, a lot of users may not receive it on the first day itself.

According to the report in Telecom Talk, Xiaomi had pushed out the Android 8.1 Oreo-based on MIUI 9.5 ROM to early adopters, but the company had to soon pull it back as the update was riddled with issues.

The features that may be included with the update are Project Treble support, dual 4G functionality and 4K video recording support.

tags


latest videos

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

also see

NewsTracker

Xiaomi MIUI 10 Global beta now available for Redmi Note 5, Pro and Mi Mix 2

Jun 15, 2018

MIUI 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 10 ROM enables 1080p video recording at 60 fps

Jun 23, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with notch and Snapdragon 625 launched in China at CNY 999

Jun 25, 2018

newstracker

Oppo Realme 1 Moonlight Silver variant with 4 GB RAM goes on sale today at Rs 10,990

Jun 18, 2018

Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro leaked unboxing images reveal dual camera and display notch

Jun 23, 2018

Nokia 2

HMD Global keeps its promise, rolls out Android Oreo Beta for Nokia 2 devices

Jun 20, 2018

science

Jupiter

NASA's James Webb Telescope to now unravel mysteries of Jupiter's Great Red Spot

Jun 26, 2018

Reforestation

'Green gold': Pakistan plants hundreds of millions of trees to fight deforestation

Jun 26, 2018

Environment

Following govt mandate on AC temp at 24 degrees is good for you and the environment

Jun 26, 2018

Conservation

Fifty of the last Spix's macaws to be reintroduced to the wild in Brazil

Jun 25, 2018