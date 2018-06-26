The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has grabbed a lot of attention this year. Even though it provided a good number of features for the price range of Rs 14,999, it unfortunately lagged behind in its processor and raising a lot of eyebrows as it ran on Android Nougat based on MIUI 9.

According to the tweet by the company, the Android 8.1 Oreo-based on MIUI 9.5 update will soon roll out on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Mi Fans! You asked for it and we're getting it for you.

Redmi Note 5 Pro users will start getting the update to Android O-based MIUI 9.5 in phases, starting Friday, 29th June!

If you are not part of 1st phase, don't worry! You will get it sometime soon 🙂 pic.twitter.com/V7KIz99Irj

— MIUI India (@MIUI_India) June 25, 2018

The company confirms that the update will roll out from 29 June, but this is going to happen in phases.

As the company is enabling the update in phases, a lot of users may not receive it on the first day itself.

According to the report in Telecom Talk, Xiaomi had pushed out the Android 8.1 Oreo-based on MIUI 9.5 ROM to early adopters, but the company had to soon pull it back as the update was riddled with issues.

The features that may be included with the update are Project Treble support, dual 4G functionality and 4K video recording support.