Mitron launches Atmanirbhar Apps to help users discover Made in India apps

The Atmanirbhar Apps comes with tabs like Social, News, Shopping, Entertainment, e-learning, Health, Fitness, Business and more.


FP TrendingNov 02, 2020 15:43:46 IST

Mitron TV, an indigenous short video sharing app, has brought forward the Atmanirbhar Apps which gives users the chance to find all the homegrown apps in one place. Available for download on the Google Play Store, the app has sorted out the various apps in different categories that have been made in India. The platform aims to extend support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of becoming an Atmanirbhar Bharat or a “self-reliant economy in which local consumers support local brands and be Vocal for Local”.

Atmanirbhar Apps

Only available for Android users, the app has several tabs to make the search for “Indian” apps easier. There are Social, News, Shopping, Entertainment, e-learning, Health, Fitness, Business and Recommended tabs. According to the description of the application, users will be able to explore Indian apps through the platform, take “Atmanirbhar Pledge to support Atmanirbhar Bharat” and share the same with WhatsApp family groups and WhatsApp story.

Popular made in India apps like ArogyaSetu, BHIM UPI, MyGov, PMO India, mPassport Seva, UMANG, OnlineRTI and IRCTC Rail Connect are listed on the app and the makers are urging users to share their pictures in customisable backgrounds to declare that they are self-reliant. This logo can be then shared on every social media platform.

Writing that the app is constantly getting updated with more apps and categories, the makers called upon Indian entrepreneurs “to post their product and apps on [their] app and support [their] Atmanirbhar campaign”.

Once an Android user downloads the app, they will find a list with over 100 indigenous apps in front of them. The app does not require any separate registration. The list shows the size of the given apps, the number of Indians who have installed it and a brief description of what the particular app does. If a user likes a certain app and wishes to download it, they can click on the app’s icon and they will be redirected to the app’s page on the Google Play Store.

There is no information on whether Atmanirbhar Apps will be coming to the Apple App Store.

