Thursday, September 29, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

MIT engineers invent a wireless, battery-free camera that works underwater using soundwaves

The new underwater camera uses energy from soundwaves made by ships, submarines and swimming fish to power itself. It also uses soundwaves to transmit the photos it takes.


Mehul Reuben DasSep 29, 2022 10:41:09 IST

A team of engineers and scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in Cambridge, Massachusetts have developed a radical new camera system that works without batteries, transmits data wirelessly, and functions underwater, using underwater sound waves.

MIT engineers invent a wireless, battery-free camera that works underwater using soundwaves

Scientists all over the world believe that over 95 per cent of the seas on Earth have never been observed. As a result, we know more about space and other planets, than we do about our oceans on Earth. Sending a camera down to the depths of our ocean wasn’t really an option, mainly because doing something like that would need a hardwired connection between the Earth’s surface to a research vessel or mission vessel so that its batteries may be regularly recharged. 

So, the engineers had to come up with a power delivery and storage system that could sustain itself, without relying on traditional sources such as solar or hydroelectricity. What they ended up with, is an underwater camera that is nearly 100,000 times more energy efficient than any existing underwater camera.

The camera uses specialized piezoelectric materials to transform mechanical energy from sound waves passing through water into electrical energy. Basically, they use the mechanical energy from sounds or waves created by swimming fish, ships or submarines passing nearby or even somewhere in the distance. The camera transmits data to a receiver outside the water, again using sound waves, which reconstructs the image. Sound waves travel much better in water than they do in air.

The camera is capable of taking colour images even in a dim underwater environment while wirelessly sending them via the water. 

The camera can run continuously for many weeks without a power supply, which would enable scientists to observe and research unexplored regions under our oceans and look for new species, marine pollution, and the consequences of climate change.

The team of researchers were led by Associate Professor Fadel Antib of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and a member of MIT’s Media Lab. The team is working to further enhance and increase the new camera’s memory. They are also working on a feature that would enable the new camera to capture video underwater.

The research and development of the camera was partially funded by the US Office of Naval Research, so in all likelihood, this is going to see military and naval applications. As a result, there is very little scope for the device or something similar to make its way to the open market anytime soon.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

GoPro

GoPro launches three new Hero 11 Cameras, Hero 11 Black, Creator Edition, Mini

Sep 15, 2022
GoPro launches three new Hero 11 Cameras, Hero 11 Black, Creator Edition, Mini
Canon EOS R10 review: A super powerful mirrorless camera for beginners and amateur vloggers

Review: Canon EOS R10

Canon EOS R10 review: A super powerful mirrorless camera for beginners and amateur vloggers

Sep 21, 2022

science

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022
Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022