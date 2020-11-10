Tuesday, November 10, 2020Back to
Xiaomi announces that it is working on retractable wide-aperture lens technology for smartphones

This tech is based on a retractable optical structure that lodges within the smartphone but can extend out when needed.


FP TrendingNov 10, 2020 10:47:09 IST

Xiaomi has, at its annual Mi Developer Conference (MIDC 2020) in Beijing, unveiled a retractable wide-aperture technology. The event, themed 'Technology for Life', saw Xiaomi showcase major breakthroughs in numerous fields across camera, display, smart manufacturing and more. The new retractable wide-aperture lens technology is based on a retractable optical structure that lodges within the smartphone but can extend out when needed. In a statement released by Xiaomi, they have said that recent years have seen image quality becoming a major focus of smartphone manufacturers.

According to the company, drawing inspiration from traditional camera designs, Xiaomi introduced the latest Retractable Wide-aperture Lens Technology. As per the company, the design allows retractable telescopic camera to have a larger aperture to increase the amount of light input by 300 percent. The new technology also allows for better performance in portraiture and night photography when compared to camera structures that are currently found in smartphones.

"It also incorporates a new image stabilization technology that offers a larger anti-shake angle, making the images more stable, and increasing sharpness by 20 percent," the company stated.

Xiaomi went on to add that it will continue to integrate the professional imaging technologies into smartphone photography and bring standards of professional photography to smartphone users around the world.

Speaking at the event, Lei Jun, Chairman, and CEO of Xiaomi also added that his wish for the next decade is to build Xiaomi into the dream company of every engineer.

 

