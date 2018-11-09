Microsoft India on 9 November said the fourth edition of its annual global learning event Skype-a-Thon will start on 13 November.

The two-day event will connect an estimated half a million students from over 100 countries, the company said.

The event will allow students go on virtual field trips, experience new cultures, hear from guest speakers and learn from other students, educators and experts from around the world by travelling virtual miles over Skype over a 48-hour period.

Skype-a-Thon will dwell on diverse topics including conservation, history and computer science in addition to sharing cultural experiences through song and dance, games, reading, stories and virtual field trips, exchanging ideas and learning from each other.

In India, the discussions will also focus on AI in education, cybersecurity, empathy and inclusiveness, Microsoft India said.

"We invite schools from across the country to join this movement. Skype-a-Thon will also encourage students to engage in a positive, safe, legal and ethical behaviour when using technology, including social interactions online or when using networked devices," said Manish Prakash, Country General Manager — Public Sector, Health and Education, Microsoft India.

Schools located anywhere in India can join Skype-a-Thon through an online registration process.

Microsoft also announced that for every 400 virtual miles travelled by Skype-a-Thon participants, the company will donate to WE, a non-profit organisation that helps students internationally.