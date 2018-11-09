Friday, November 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 09 November, 2018 21:23 IST

Microsoft's Skype-a-Thon will start on 13 November, 500,000 students expected

The event by Microsoft will allow students to travel virtual miles over Skype over a 48-hour period.

Microsoft India on 9 November said the fourth edition of its annual global learning event Skype-a-Thon will start on 13 November.

The two-day event will connect an estimated half a million students from over 100 countries, the company said.

The event will allow students go on virtual field trips, experience new cultures, hear from guest speakers and learn from other students, educators and experts from around the world by travelling virtual miles over Skype over a 48-hour period.

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration - RC1B82FF5300

Representational image. Reuters

Skype-a-Thon will dwell on diverse topics including conservation, history and computer science in addition to sharing cultural experiences through song and dance, games, reading, stories and virtual field trips, exchanging ideas and learning from each other.

In India, the discussions will also focus on AI in education, cybersecurity, empathy and inclusiveness, Microsoft India said.

"We invite schools from across the country to join this movement. Skype-a-Thon will also encourage students to engage in a positive, safe, legal and ethical behaviour when using technology, including social interactions online or when using networked devices," said Manish Prakash, Country General Manager  Public Sector, Health and Education, Microsoft India.

Schools located anywhere in India can join Skype-a-Thon through an online registration process.

Microsoft also announced that for every 400 virtual miles travelled by Skype-a-Thon participants, the company will donate to WE, a non-profit organisation that helps students internationally.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

also see

Facebook

Facebook deleted accounts originating from Iran with politically charges topics

Oct 27, 2018

Cyber security

Cyber threat landscape is evolving rapidly, India needs to fill skill gap fast

Oct 27, 2018

Facebook

Facebook blocks 115 suspicious user accounts ahead of US midterm elections

Nov 06, 2018

NewsTracker

US midterm elections: Facebook blocks 115 accounts engaged in 'coordinated inauthentic behaviour' from foreign entities

Nov 06, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft is using AI to empower close to one billion with disabilities: Report

Oct 29, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft has completed its $7.5 bn acquisition of GitHub, Nat Friedman to be CEO

Oct 29, 2018

science

Climate change

Amazon rainforest is losing its diversity of tree species due to climate change: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Beacon for Aliens

Lasers could be fashioned into beacons to attract space-faring aliens: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Rocket science

ISRO's space tech startup park in Kerala to be up and running by June 2019

Nov 09, 2018

Agriculture

Why farmers are still burning stubble despite fines, government assistance

Nov 09, 2018