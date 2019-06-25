tech2 News Staff

Microsoft has currently put its plans for bringing out a foldable Surface Phone on hold but that doesn't mean that we will not be seeing a folding device from the company. A recently uncovered patent details about an upcoming Surface device that can fold like a book and might even come in the Q1 2020.

As per a report by Forbes, IHS Markit Associate Director Jeff Lin, who got his information from his supply chain sources said that the foldable Surface will have a 9-inch screen when fully opened.

In terms of raw processing power, the device will be powered by Intel's 10nm Lakefield SoC and software-wise the device will have a new version of Windows 10 which is going to be called WCOS (Windows Core OS) with a dual display UI. The report also mentions the fact that the device will also have the capability to run Android apps and also iCloud.

Foldable smartphones have not exactly gotten off to the best of starts. The Galaxy Fold had to be recalled due to screen issues and there is no official word even after nearly two months about when the device will launch. The Huawei Mate X has been pushed for launch till September from its original timeline of May. It will be interesting to see how the Surface foldable fares in these uncertain times for the foldable technology.