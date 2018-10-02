Although there is no visible fanfare around the Microsoft Surface Event which is slated to take place on 2 October at 4 pm ET (1.30 am IST), we may see the launch of Surface Laptop 2, Surface Pro 6, and Surface Studio 2. The event will most likely give the Surface phone a miss, a device which still appears to be a myth.

Tipster Roland Quandt had tweeted that in terms of hardware, the Surface Pro 6 and the Surface Laptop 2 will launch at the event. He predicted that prices of the product will be more or less the same and may come with updated hardware.

About Microsoft's hardware event on Oct 2: expect Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2. At the same prices as before, with updated hardware. And likely nothing else. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 26, 2018

We will also likely see the launch of the Windows 10 October update which was announced earlier in September at IFA 2018 in Berlin. Windows had announced that it will bring new features and enhancements to the update.

What do we know about the expected products?

Surface Pro 6

While Microsoft will officially launch the device at the event, however, a video from a Vietnamese channel has leaked on YouTube, showing the alleged Surface Pro 6 in its full glory.

The new leaked Surface Pro 6 looks similar to the previous generation in terms of design, however, it has slightly more curved corners. It will most likely sport a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with 2716 x 1824p resolution. It will likely be powered by an 8th generation Intel Core processor and may pack 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage.

The device may come with a standard USB 3.1 Type A port and not the type C.

Surface Laptop 2

Another news that seems to be making the round is of the Surface Laptop 2. The device is expected to come in black colour.

According to a report by the WinFuture, unlike the previous generation, it may pack an 8 GB RAM with 128 GB of SSD storage and may run on an Intel Core i5 processor.

Even with the Surface Laptop 2, Microsoft will most likely not move ahead to adopt USB Type C just yet.