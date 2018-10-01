Ahead of its official launch, which is scheduled for 2 October at an event being hosted by Microsoft in New York, the Surface Pro 6 has allegedly been leaked.

The device was leaked in an unboxing video that was posted by a Vietnamese website on YouTube.

Though unless it comes from the horse’s mouth, it’s ideal you don’t trust it, however, if there’s even a grain of truth in this, the leaked design of the Surface Pro 6 is all you would want to see on the new device.

From what we can make out from the leaked video, the Surface Pro 6 looks exactly like the previous generation Surface Pro in terms of the design language, however with slightly more curved corners.

Since the video covers the device from absolutely every corner, we were also able to spot that the Surface Pro 6 may come with a standard USB 3.1 Type A port, and not the Type C.

While that’s mostly what you can get from this leaked video, famous leakster Roland Quandt too dropped a few hints about what one could expect from the 2 October launch event.

About Microsoft's hardware event on Oct 2: expect Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2. At the same prices as before, with updated hardware. And likely nothing else. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 26, 2018

Apparently, along with the Surface Pro 6, we may also see Microsoft unveil the Surface Laptop 2. Additionally, Quandt believes that the Surface Pro 6 will carry the same price as the Surface Pro that was launched last year, and is priced in India starting Rs 64,999.

From what we know so far, the Surface Pro 6 is expected to feature a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2716 x 1824 pixels. It will apparently be powered by an 8th generation Intel Core processor, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Further, the Pro 6 will likely run on Windows 10, and is also equipped with Bluetooth 4.1.