tech2 News Staff 01 October, 2018 15:34 IST

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 leaked ahead launch, shows off device from all angles

Microsoft is scheduled to officially launch the Surface Pro 6 on 2 October in New York.

Ahead of its official launch, which is scheduled for 2 October at an event being hosted by Microsoft in New York, the Surface Pro 6 has allegedly been leaked.

The device was leaked in an unboxing video that was posted by a Vietnamese website on YouTube.

Leaked Microsoft Surface Pro 6. Image: Nguyễn Đức, YouTube

Leaked Microsoft Surface Pro 6. Image: Nguyễn Đức, YouTube

Though unless it comes from the horse’s mouth, it’s ideal you don’t trust it, however, if there’s even a grain of truth in this, the leaked design of the Surface Pro 6 is all you would want to see on the new device.

From what we can make out from the leaked video, the Surface Pro 6 looks exactly like the previous generation Surface Pro in terms of the design language, however with slightly more curved corners.

Since the video covers the device from absolutely every corner, we were also able to spot that the Surface Pro 6 may come with a standard USB 3.1 Type A port, and not the Type C.

While that’s mostly what you can get from this leaked video, famous leakster Roland Quandt too dropped a few hints about what one could expect from the 2 October launch event.

Apparently, along with the Surface Pro 6, we may also see Microsoft unveil the Surface Laptop 2. Additionally, Quandt believes that the Surface Pro 6 will carry the same price as the Surface Pro that was launched last year, and is priced in India starting Rs 64,999.

From what we know so far, the Surface Pro 6 is expected to feature a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2716 x 1824 pixels. It will apparently be powered by an 8th generation Intel Core processor, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Further, the Pro 6 will likely run on Windows 10, and is also equipped with Bluetooth 4.1.

