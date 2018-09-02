Microsoft has announced a refreshed Windows 10 October 2018 update that will have new features and enhancements for over 700 million devices running Windows 10.

The announcement came at the ongoing IFA 2018 technology event in Berlin, Germany.

"With this update, we'll be bringing new features and enhancements to the nearly 700 million devices running Windows 10 that help people make the most of their time," Roanne Sones, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft wrote in a blog post late on Friday.

Microsoft also announced the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 powered Lenovo Yoga C630 Windows on Snapdragon (WOS) as part of its focus plan on connected PC experiences.

By pairing the functionality of Windows 10 with portable, lightweight devices, Microsoft intents to keep users connected and productive while on the go.

"Devices like the Lenovo Yoga C630 WOS, as well as connected PCs from ASUS and HP that went on sale earlier this year, are ensuring that we have a robust and diverse portfolio of products to keep users connected and happy," added Erin Chapple, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft.

Additionally, Lenovo's Yoga Book C930, Dell's Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1, Microsoft's Surface Go and Acer's Predator Triton 900 have been launched alongside the updated Windows 10 version.

"Whether it's gaming, productivity or creativity that drives you, there's truly a modern Windows 10 PC that will help you achieve more," Chapple added.

The tech giant released the last update for Windows 10 in April.