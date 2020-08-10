FP Trending

Microsoft Surface Duo is expected to be launched in August and with the date of unveiling of the dual-screen smartphone nearing, leaks and renders have started creating a buzz. The latest comes from tipster Evan Blass who has leaked some renders of the upcoming phone.

The front panel sports Microsoft logo. When the device is opened, there is a flash positioned next to the camera in the top-right corner.

The Google Search widget can be seen on the first screen along with the date and time widget, with the bottom dock showcasing three apps – Microsoft Edge, OneNote, and Outlook.

The second screen holds Google's Phone, Messages, and Camera apps, whereas the homescreen houses Microsoft and third-party apps. An "App groups" is also present, which allows users to create a pair of apps that they often use simultaneously.

Previous leaks have also revealed that the Surface Duo will feature dual 5.6-inch screens. It will be powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6 GB RAM. It is rumored that the device will be powered by three storage configurations – 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB and will sport a single 11 MP camera that serves both as the front and rear camera. The battery is expected to be 3,460 mAh and the phone is believed to have a USB-C charging.

The Android-based Surface Duo was initially announced last year to launch later in 2020, but there were rumours that the device could come out in July itself. Meanwhile, there were also reports that the launch could be delayed up to the year 2021.

However, amid all this, a tip by Paul Thurrott claims that Microsoft MVPs have been invited to attend a virtual Surface briefing, "presumably for Duo," on 12 August.

Last month a video of the Surface Duo appeared online, showcasing its features and integration with other devices and software.

In the 37-second clip, vice president of Microsoft 365 Brad Anderson is using the Surface Duo to change the plain green screen background by simply swiping on the screen.

The device is expected to be equipped with an 'app group' feature to make multitasking easier for users.

The feature will let users create pairs of apps that they often use simultaneously and add a shortcut to them on the home screen to open both at the same time.