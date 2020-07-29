Wednesday, July 29, 2020Back to
Microsoft Surface Duo video leaked, reveals features, integration with other devices, software

Microsoft Surface Duo is expected to be released towards the end of the year.


FP TrendingJul 29, 2020 17:17:47 IST

Microsoft Surface Duo is expected to be launched very soon after a new video surfaced online showcasing its features and integration with other devices and software.

The video posted by MSPoweruser is a clip from ‘The Shiproom' series on YouTube hosted by vice president of Microsoft 365 Brad Anderson.

Microsoft's Surface Duo. Image: Microsoft

In the 37-second clip, Anderson is using the Surface Duo to change the plain green screen background by simply swiping on the screen. He says, "We can now control the Shiproom through an app."

Anderson then uses the device to change the colour of his colleague's T-shirt.

The video, which seems like a teaser (but wasn't officially shared by Microsoft) hints at how Surface Duo would be a tool to support other devices and software.

The upcoming Microsoft device was recently listed on the US FCC and has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification page which is a step closer to its release.

The Surface Duo, Microsoft's first Android phablet, is expected to be released towards the end of the year.

Recently, a testing paperwork mentioned the phablet running “Android version 10". The device is believed to feature two screens and “four configurations” including folded open and folded closed.

Microsoft's Surface Duo will be running on Android 10. Image: Microsoft

On 28 July, Shilpa Ranganathan from Microsoft’s product experiences team teased an image on Twitter showing the Surface Duo. In the image, the device is seen on the table with the page of a recipe open on it.

Microsoft Surface Duo is believed to be powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with 6 GB RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. The phablet will have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350. It will have a fingerprint reader and will be powered with a 3,460 mAh battery.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


