Microsoft Surface Duo to get app-based support to make multitasking easier

The feature may allow users to pre-select and pair apps that can be quickly launched in the multi-window view.


FP TrendingJun 30, 2020 16:57:00 IST

Microsoft's Surface Duo is going to be equipped with an 'app group' feature to make multitasking easier for users.

According to a GSMArena report, the new feature will enable users to create pairs of apps that they often use simultaneously and add a shortcut to them on the home screen to open both at the same time.  

The report also mentions that both Samsung and Sony have the feature already.

According to Windows Latest, one can create a group of OneNote and Microsoft Edge and then tap on the shortcut icon to launch one on the left screen and the other the right screen.

Microsoft Surface Duo to get app-based support to make multitasking easier

Microsoft's Surface Duo is powered by Android. Image: Microsoft

The feature will allow users to pre-select and pair two apps that can be quickly launched in the multi-window view.

The Surface Duo is a device that features two screens on two equal sides with a 360 degree hinge between them. Both the screens will have 5.6-inch AMOLED panels with 1,800×1,350 pixels of resolution and it will have the Snapdragon 855 under the hood.

Microsoft may be looking at a July launch date for the new device, GizChina said.

The device will be powered by a tine 3,460 mAh battery and support the MS Surface Pen. The phone/tablet is expected to run on  Android 10. However, Android 11 is likely to be made official in September and it is around that time that Microsoft Surface Duo users can expect the update.

Also read: Microsoft Surface Duo might get Android 11 update soon after July launch

