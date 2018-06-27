Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 27 June, 2018 09:12 IST

Microsoft partners with mobile ad tech firm InMobi for AI-backed marketing insights

Under the partnership, InMobi will expand its platform for marketers via the InMobi Marketing Cloud, with its advertising cloud moving to Azure.

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday said it will partner with India-based mobile ad tech company InMobi, seeking to provide Azure cloud customers artificial intelligence-backed marketing insights.

InMobi, which has around 40,000 to 50,000 enterprise customers, enables companies to gather insight on its customer base thereby helping them gauge marketing possibilities.

Under the partnership, InMobi will expand its platform for marketers via the InMobi Marketing Cloud, with its advertising cloud moving to Azure.

The Microsoft logo is pictured at a service centre in New Delhi, India, April 5, 2018. Picture taken April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal - RC184CE0FD50

The Microsoft logo is pictured at a service centre in New Delhi, India. Image: Reuters

“With Microsoft’s global reach, alongside InMobi’s mobile-first technology, we can truly disrupt the marketing ecosystem,” InMobi founder and chief executive officer Naveen Tewari told Reuters, adding that there has been a fundamental shift in the advertising and marketing industry with customers available on multiple connected devices.

Tewari, a Harvard Business School alumni, said the marketing cloud will be launched in phases worldwide over the next six months. The rollouts are likely to start in the United States, Australia and parts of Asia and later in China.

“The combination of Microsoft Azure with InMobi’s marketing platforms will deliver new intelligent customer experiences and business insights to organizations around the world,” Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella said in a statement.

Much of Microsoft’s recent growth has been fueled by its cloud computing business as more enterprise companies seek to cut data storage costs by adopting cloud-based software and moving their applications to data centres.

The company’s flagship cloud product Azure, which competes with Amazon.com Inc’s dominant cloud infrastructure offering Amazon Web Services, recorded revenue growth of 93 percent in the latest third quarter ended March 31.

“Azure’s hyper-scale and distinctive worldwide go-to-market capabilities will enable rapid scaling of new growth pivots to fuel InMobi’s global ambitions,” Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said.

As a part of the partnership, Microsoft and InMobi would collaborate on developing artificial intelligence and blockchain capabilities. Maheshwari said India remains a big opportunity for AI with its huge population.

InMobi, launched in 2007, has seen investments from Japan’s SoftBank Group and venture capital firm Sherpalo among others.

tags


latest videos

iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

also see

Immigration

Microsoft is dismayed by the forcible separation of children from families by ICE

Jun 19, 2018

TheySaidIt

Satya Nadella speaks out against 'cruel and abusive' border detention policy; calls America a nation of immigrants

Jun 20, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft employees write open letter demanding cancellation of ICE contracts

Jun 20, 2018

Newstracker

Microsoft to compete with Amazon in checkout-free retail in stores: Report

Jun 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Oppo RealMe 1 limited edition in moonlight silver to go on sale from 18 June

Jun 14, 2018

Alexa-NASA

Amazon Alexa and AWS is helping NASA get work done faster and more efficiently

Jun 20, 2018

science

Periodic Table

Artificial Intelligence programme recreates entire periodic table of elements

Jun 26, 2018

Palm Oil

Palm oil production has 'decimated' animal, plant life in Malaysia, Indonesia: Study

Jun 26, 2018

Space

Russian scientist Igor Ashurbeyli becomes space nation Asgardia's first leader

Jun 26, 2018

Plastic Ban

McDonald's, Starbucks among dozens of companies fined for violating Mumbai plastic ban

Jun 26, 2018