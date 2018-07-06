Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 06 July, 2018 16:05 IST

Microsoft may be working on a 'Movies and TV' app for iOS and Adroid platforms

In 2017, Microsoft shut down its Groove Music service after announcing a partnership with Spotify.

Microsoft is reportedly working on launching its "Movies & TV" app — only available on Windows-based platforms like Windows 10 PC, Xbox and Windows 10 Mobile — on Android and iOS-based platforms.

According to a report in Windows Central late on 6 July, "Microsoft is building these apps to give consumers more of a reason to buy content in the Microsoft Store".

Microsoft Logo. Image: Reuters

Microsoft Logo. Image: Reuters

"Lots of people buy digital movies and TV content, and Microsoft has a huge store that a lot of people seemingly ignore or don't know about because there is no mobile companion app for their phone," the report added.

Microsoft, which had Groove Music, is yet to comment on the report.

In 2017, Microsoft shut down its Groove Music service after announcing a partnership with the music streaming platform Spotify.

The company requested its customers to transfer everything they had saved, downloaded and playlists they had created on Groove to Spotify, media reported. But the company did not touch the "Movies & TV" app then.

tags


latest videos

Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign
Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

also see

Instagram

Instagram Stories to soon stay locked at the top while browsing your feed

Jul 01, 2018

Gmail

Google lets third-party app developers go through your Gmail account: Report

Jul 03, 2018

Telegram

Telegram latest update brings in a few interesting features for iOS and Android

Jul 03, 2018

Tinder

Tinder now lets you add 2-second loop videos to your profile

Jul 06, 2018

Kimbho

Kimbho, a self-proclaimed WhatsApp rival, to officially launch in two months: Report

Jun 25, 2018

Apps

Google Earth adds Measure Tool to calculate distance and areas between places

Jun 26, 2018

science

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018