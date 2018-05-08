With Windows 10 Mobile and Window Phone both as good as dead and buried, Microsoft is now embracing Android and iOS in a way it has not done before. Turning a new page, Microsoft launched a new 'Your Phone' app for Windows 10, which lets users access content on the phone without having to take it out of their pockets.

Your Phone, as the name suggests, essentially lets users access messages, photos and notifications directly from a Windows 10 PC.

According to a report by Venture Beat, the app will be available for Windows Insiders only this week and will likely make its way to all users later, but it would essentially make accessing content on your phone much easier.

Microsoft released the April 2018 update to Windows 10 a week before Build 2018 and one of the major features of the update was something Microsoft refers to as Windows Timeline. Timeline allows users to search through all the activities one has performed over a period of up to 30 days and find out what you were working on. Microsoft has now brought Timeline support straight into iOS, baked right into the Edge browser, as well as on Android via the Microsoft Launcher.

The emphasis when it comes to Android here is more towards improving the launcher hence the feature has not been baked into the launcher.

Microsoft also mentioned that the launcher will be getting support for business applications via Microsoft Intune, a cloud-based desktop and mobile device management tool that is geared towards its enterprise clients.