Microsoft had some massive reveals at its E3 2018 press conference as it announced new games for the Xbox One and Windows. Some of the major titles in the announcement were mostly Xbox-exclusive and included the new Halo game, the much anticipated Fallout 76, Gears of War 5, Forza Horizon 4 and more. Here are some of the major highlights of the Microsoft Xbox press conference.

Halo Infinite

After a mild break, it seems that the Xbox-exclusive Halo franchise is going to be reignited. Halo 5 was released nearly 3 years ago and its developer 343 Industries is also now working on Halo 6 or as Microsoft has called it Halo Infinite.

Though the gameplay was not revealed in the 2-minute quick teaser, Microsoft has said that the game will release somewhere in mid-2019 for Xbox One and Windows 10.

Fallout 76

If you considered Fallout 4 as a huge game then you will definitely be impressed by its prequel Fallout 76. The game, which was teased a week before E3, is set in a post-apocalyptic world which is supposedly four times bigger than Fallout 4.

The gameplay revealed at the press conference today suggests that there is a good chance that the open-world RPG will be an online multiplayer survival game. As was the case with Fallout 4 and 5, Fallout 76 is also being developed by Bethesda.

Forza Horizon 4

Forza is slowly turning into one of the greatest racing games series and this year another new title is being added to its list. Forza Horizon 4 will be set in somewhat of a British landscape and will be available on Xbox One and PC, from 2 October.



Gears of War 5

The next instalment in the Xbox-exclusive Gears of War franchise was revealed after being in development for nearly two years. The gameplay trailer showed that Gears 5 will have a split-screen and online co-op play while Microsoft also raved about how Gears 5 is “the biggest, most beautiful Gears world ever created.”

Along with Gears 5, two additional titles were also released what they referred to as a turn-based strategy game for PC called Gears Tactics and mobile game called Gears Pop. Expect Gears 5 to be released somewhere around early 2019.

Jump Force

Wanted all your favourite anime characters in one game? Well, it seems all your prayers have been answered as Microsoft revealed an Xbox exclusive game called Jump Force which features characters from Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, One Piece and DeathNote.

The developer of this game is Bandai Namco, which is also responsible for the standalone Dragon Ball Z games among others. Jump Force drops next year and could be the number one reason for anime-heads to buy an Xbox One.

Tom Clancy's The Division Two

Ubisoft has revealed the trailer for the much-awaited sequel of The Division and showed that the game will take place in a post-apocalyptic Washington DC. Not a lot of detail was provided about the online-only shooter-RPG but Ubisoft revealed that The Division Two will be coming out on 15 March 2019.