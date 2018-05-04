Microsoft is working on to fix crashing and freezing issues with Google's Chrome browser with its new "Windows 10 April 2018" update which could be ready for next week's scheduled patch.

"The software maker was forced to delay rolling out its Windows 10 April 2018 Update due to Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) issues last month and now it's facing these fresh issues with Chrome and the 'Hey Cortana' feature," The Verge reported late on Thursday.

Several Chrome users reported bugs after installing the latest update and the software giant reportedly said it was aware that devices could totally hang and lock up when using the latest Windows 10 update and Chrome.

The monthly Windows 10 updates typically include new features such as the recent "Timeline" activity log and seek to squash bugs, such as the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities Microsoft added defences for last month.

Microsoft has suggested users affected with their systems locking up to try a workaround key sequence until it deployed a fix for the Chrome bug.

The company reportedly has 10 million people signed up to help it test new Windows 10 updates however it is not clear how many actively do so.