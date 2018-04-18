Microsoft was planning to release its next major update for Windows 10 last week but the company ended up delaying the launch.

The update was supposed to launch on 10th April internally, but Microsoft discovered a last-minute “blocking bug”. Microsoft has issued a new build to fix the issue instead of releasing an update through Windows Update to patch the bug later.

According to a blog post on Windows Blogs by Dona Sarkar from Microsoft, the reason for the new build was because, “In certain cases, these reliability issues could have led to a higher percentage of blue screen of death (BSOD) on PCs for example. Instead of creating a Cumulative Update package to service these issues, we decided to create a new build with the fixes included.”

The new build with version number 17134 is now available for Windows Insiders that have opted for the Fast Ring.

It will later be available for the Slow Ring and the Release Preview.

For the uninitiated, Windows Insiders are the Windows users who have opted in to test the latest test versions of Windows. Slow and Fast Rings are two types of groups where Fast Ring Windows Insiders get the most recent builds that could have bugs or issues that can cripple the system. Slow Ring Windows Insiders get somewhat refined versions in comparison to the Fast Ring users. According to a report by The Verge, Microsoft has marked the build 17134 as the final version of the next major version of Windows 10.

Microsoft has not issued any additional details about the launch of the upcoming Windows release. This means that they have not revealed any date or even the name of the upcoming update. The report also points out that the upcoming update will come with features such as the Timeline., Fluent Design language changes, HDR support and diction.

The company is already working on the next version of Windows 10 with a tabbed app interface.