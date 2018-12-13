Tech2 News Staff

It's been a while we heard that Micromax is launching a new phone, until now. The company has now released a teaser image on their social media handles revealed that they are soon going to launch a smartphone with a notched display.

The hashtag 'Above the Rest' that the company has been using with the posts suggests that the phone could be a flagship offering.

The last we heard Micromax launching a device was its first Google-certified Android TV in India which is available in two variants, this year in November.

The smaller 49-inch variant of the Android TV is priced at Rs 51,990, while the bigger 55-inch variant is priced at Rs 61,990. Both variants are 4K UHD TVs which are HDR10 capable and feature the Google Play store for apps, games, movies and music.

The TVs also feature a built-in Chromecast and the Google Assistant with voice-enabled search and wireless smartphone control (with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity).

The domestic handset maker also launched two new Android Go smartphones in India — Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali Edition. The devices were launched at a price of Rs 5,899 (Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition) and at Rs 4,249 (Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition).