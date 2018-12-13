Thursday, December 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Micromax to launch a new smartphone with a notched display on 18 December

The smartphone is rumoured to be a flagship offering from Micromax in India.

Tech2 News Staff Dec 13, 2018 16:38 PM IST

It's been a while we heard that Micromax is launching a new phone, until now. The company has now released a teaser image on their social media handles revealed that they are soon going to launch a smartphone with a notched display.

The hashtag 'Above the Rest' that the company has been using with the posts suggests that the phone could be a flagship offering.

The last we heard Micromax launching a device was its first Google-certified Android TV in India which is available in two variants, this year in November.

The smaller 49-inch variant of the Android TV is priced at Rs 51,990, while the bigger 55-inch variant is priced at Rs 61,990. Both variants are 4K UHD TVs which are HDR10 capable and feature the Google Play store for apps, games, movies and music.

The TVs also feature a built-in Chromecast and the Google Assistant with voice-enabled search and wireless smartphone control (with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity).

Micromax to launch a new device on 18 December. Image: Twitter/Micromax

Micromax to launch a new device on 18 December. Image: Twitter/Micromax

The domestic handset maker also launched two new Android Go smartphones in India — Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali Edition. The devices were launched at a price of Rs 5,899 (Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition) and at Rs 4,249 (Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition).

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

also see

Onida Smart TV

Onida 43UIC Ultra HD (4K) Review: Pure Android experience with average picture quality

Dec 11, 2018

Google Maps

Google Assistant gets improved UI for Google Maps, here's how it works

Dec 04, 2018

WiFi

10,775 gram panchayats in the country have active WiFi hotospots: Manoj Sinha

Dec 13, 2018

Google Assistant for speakers and smart displays gets a bunch of new updates

Nov 30, 2018

Google News

Google Assistant to now support AI-drive audio news feed for certain publishers

Dec 07, 2018

Apple HomePod is coming to China in early 2019 but there's nothing for India yet

Dec 06, 2018

science

Rocketry

ISRO to design fourth stage rockets that stay 'alive' for experiments months after launch

Dec 13, 2018

COP24 Negotiations

UN COP24 climate talks hit slump after clash between developed, developing nations

Dec 12, 2018

Environment

Indian 'Help Us Green' wins UN Award for recycling temple waste, empowering women

Dec 12, 2018

InSight Selfie

NASA’s InSight lander snaps its selfie on Mars using its robotic arm from above

Dec 12, 2018