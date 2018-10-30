Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 30 October, 2018 09:27 IST

Micromax launches Bharat 5 and 4 Android Go smartphones starting at Rs 4,249

Both run on Android Oreo Go Edition OS, thus ensuring the best software experience on lesser hardware.

Domestic handset maker Micromax on Monday launched two new Android Go smartphones in India — Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali Edition. The devices will be sold offline at a price of Rs 5,899 (Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition) and at Rs 4,249 (Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition).

Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity.

Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity.

"By launching not one but two smartphones together, we believe the consumers have a wide array of choices to choose from the Micromax family, depending on their specific needs and requirements," Vikas Jain, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics Ltd, said in a statement.

Both smartphones run on Android Oreo Go Edition OS, thus ensuring the best software experience on lesser hardware, he said.

Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition has 2000mAh battery packed and comes with a 5-inch display. Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition is powered by a 5000mAh battery and has an 18:9 full vision display.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

also see

HTC Exodus

HTC's blockchain-powered phone Exodus is now up for pre-orders at 0.15 Bitcoin

Oct 24, 2018

Black Shark 2

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 spotted on Geekbench with Android 8.1 Oreo, Snapdragon 845

Oct 17, 2018

Nokia 7.1

Recently launched Nokia 7.1 spotted on Geekbench running Android 9.0 Pie

Oct 18, 2018

Honor 8X

Honor 8X with 6.5-inch FHD+ display, Kirin 710 SoC launched in India at Rs 14,999

Oct 16, 2018

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launch expected soon in India-specific variants, colours

Oct 15, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi lists all Redmi, Mi smartphones receiving Oreo and Android Pie updates

Oct 28, 2018

science

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe breaks record to become closest man-made object to the Sun

Oct 30, 2018

Researchers create lithium-ion batteries with lower levels of toxicity from cobalt

Oct 29, 2018

Ecology

Ecologically-important Hawaiian island wiped out by devastating tropical hurricane

Oct 29, 2018

Health

Breathing polluted air kills 600000 children under 15 every year: UN Report

Oct 29, 2018