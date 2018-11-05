Monday, November 05, 2018 Back to
Micromax launches its first Android TV in two sizes starting at Rs 51,990

The 49-inch variant of the Android TV is priced at Rs 51,990, while the 55-inch variant costs Rs 61,990.

Micromax just launched its first Google-certified Android TV in India which is available in two variants. The TV does not have a name yet but the prices for both variants have been announced already and are set to be available on sale later this year.

The smaller 49-inch variant of Micromax's Android TV is priced at Rs 51,990, while the bigger 55-inch variant is priced at Rs 61,990. Both variants are 4K UHD TVs which are HDR10 capable and feature the Google Play store for apps, games, movies and music.

Representative Image.

Apart from the difference in sizes and prices, both TVs run Android Oreo out-of-the-box. Under the hood, they also feature a processor with four Cortex-A53 cores along with 2.5 GB of DDR3 RAM and 16 GB of eMMC storage.

That's not all. The TVs also feature a built-in Chromecast and the Google Assistant with voice-enabled search and wireless smartphone control (with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity).

Micromax has even built in MHL connectivity to let you hook your phone up to the TV.

On the sound front, Micromax has fitted both versions with 12 W speakers on each side with what it calls 'Pure Sound Technology', which it said to be Dolby and DTS-HD audio certified.

The company did not set a date on when we can expect to see these TVs go on sale but did mention that they will be available in offline retail outlets by the end of this month.

With inputs from IANS

