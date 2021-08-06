Friday, August 06, 2021Back to
Micromax IN 2b with a 5,000 mAh battery to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Micromax IN 2b is powered by an ARM Cortex A75 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffAug 06, 2021 09:29:38 IST

Micromax recently launched Micromax IN 2b in India at a starting price of Rs 7,999. The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, 6.5-inch display and a dual rear camera setup. The handset will be available for purchase today on Flipkart. In addition to the smartphone, Micromax also debuted in the audio segment by launch AirFunk 1 and AirFunk 1 Pro TWS earbuds that will go on sale on 18 August in India.

Micromax IN 2b pricing, availability

The Micromax IN 2b comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 7,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999. It will come in Black, Blue and Green colour variants.

The smartphone will be available for purchase today at  12 pm on Flipkart and the Micromax website.

Micromax IN 2b specifications

Micromax IN 2b features a 6.5-inch Mini drop HD+ display that offers 400 nits brightness. The smartphone runs on Stock Android 11 OS and the company promises updates for 2 years. It is powered by an ARM Cortex A75 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

As for the camera, it sports a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 5 MP front camera. The camera also supports FHD Video recording and comes with a Play and Pause recording feature.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10 W charging.

(Also Read: Apple Days sale: Best deals on iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Pro and more

 Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts tomorrow: Best deals on Asus ROG Phone 3, Mi 11 Lite, Motorola Razr and more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to kick off tomorrow: Best deals on Redmi Note 10S, OnePlus Nord 2 5G and more)

