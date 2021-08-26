FP Trending

Xiaomi, at its Smarter Living 2022 event, has launched two new laptops under its Mi laptop portfolio in India. The Mi NoteBook Ultra and the Mi NoteBook Proact as successors to the Mi NoteBook 14 series that was launched last year.

According to a press release, both the laptops come with a backlit keyboard, the latest Intel 11th Gen processors, Mi TrueLife display, an Aerospace grade Series 6 Aluminium body, USB Type-C fast charging, and Thunderbolt 4.

Mi NoteBook Ultra price, features, specs

The Mi NoteBook Ultra comes with a 15.6-inch Mi TrueLife+ 3.2K IPS Display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with TÜV Rheinland certification and DC Dimming to reduce eye strain.

It comes in two processor variants: 11th Gen TigerLake Intel® Core™ i7 and i5 H35 series, This is coupled with Intel Iris X graphics and dedicated AI hardware. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

There is a 70Wh battery, which is claimed to last for 12 hours on a single charge, and a 65W fast charger that can go for 0 to 50% in under 45 minutes. It also includes a 720p HD camera with a 2D array dual-microphone setup. Connectivity-wise, the Mi NoteBook Ultra supports Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI 1.4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB 2.0, and USB Type-C port.

With a minimal all-metal design, the laptop weighs 1.7 kgs. The backlit keyboard includes a travel distance of 1.5mm for each key and a trackpad (with gestures and more), which is 62% bigger than the one on the Mi NoteBook 14 series. Additionally, it comes with two 2W stereo speakers, DTS audio, a fingerprint scanner, and Windows Hello.

The price of Mi NoteBook Ultra is Rs 59,999 (Intel Core i5-11300H + 8GB RAM), Rs 63,999 (Intel Core i5-11300H + 16GB RAM), and Rs 76,999 (Intel Core i7-11370H + 16GB RAM)

Mi NoteBook Pro price, features, specs

The Mi NoteBookPro comes with a 14-inch 2.5K display that also gets a 16:10 aspect ratio. A high refresh rate is missing. It comes with up to16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

Don't fret about powercuts now because we've got a battery that's got you covered for really long 🔋. Give us a ♥ if you love it. #MiNoteBookPro #SmarterLiving2022 #FutureIsSmart pic.twitter.com/sfAr44Phrx — Mi India #SmarterLiving2022 (@XiaomiIndia) August 26, 2021

Other than this, the laptop shares the same processor options, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint scanner, and more.

The price of the Mi NoteBook Pro is Rs 56,999 (Intel Core i5-11300H + 8GB RAM), Rs 59,999 (Intel Core i5-11300H + 16GB RAM), and Rs 72,999 (Intel Core i7-11370H + 16GB RAM).

A port of one's own. 1⃣ Wifi 6 ✔

2⃣ Bluetooth 5.1 ✔

3⃣ Thunderbolt 4 ✔

4⃣ USB Type-C ✔

5⃣ HDMI ✔

6⃣ USB A ✔

7⃣ 3.5mm audio jack ✔ Seven wonders of #MiNoteBookPro just for you. #SmarterLiving2022 #FutureIsSmart pic.twitter.com/zn9pgYA67q — Mi India #SmarterLiving2022 (@XiaomiIndia) August 26, 2021

Both laptops will be available to buy, starting August 31 via Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and retail stores. HDFC Bank users can get up to Rs 4,500 as an additional discount.