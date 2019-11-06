Wednesday, November 06, 2019Back to
Mi Note 10 to be launched today in Spain at 4.00 pm IST: Here is how to catch it live

Mi Note 10 might be packed with a 5,260 mAh battery that could have 30W fast charging support.


tech2 News StaffNov 06, 2019 15:02:11 IST

Yesterday Xiaomi unveiled its 108 MP camera smartphone — Mi CC9 Pro — in China along with other products. Today, what is expected to be the rebranded version of Mi CC9 Pro — Mi Note 10 — is all set to debut today in Spain. It has already been confirmed by the company that Mi Note 10 also features a 108 MP Penta rear-camera setup, same as the Mi CC9 Pro.

Mi Note 10 launch event: How to catch the live updates

The launch event will begin at 4.00 pm IST today. You can watch the live stream on the company's official Facebook or Twitter page.

Mi Note 10 specifications (expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.47-inch full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It might come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a waterdrop notch.

In terms of processor, the Mi Note 10 is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. It offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone will come with a penta rear-camera setup. This setup could include the 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KHMX primary camera, 20 MP Sony IMX350 sensor, 12 MP Samsung S5K2L7 sensor, 5 MP lens and a 2 MP macro camera. On the back, it is likely to sport two sets of LEDs for flash. On the front, there is a 32 MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone is expected to be packed with a 5,260 mAh battery that might come with support for 30W fast charging. It runs on Android 9 Pie based on MIUI 10. The smartphone could come in Magical Green, Ice and Snow Aurora and Dark Knight Phantom colour options.

