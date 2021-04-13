tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's Mi Fan Festival 2021 sale kicked off on Mi.com starting 8 April. The six-day sale will come to an end today (13 April). During the online sale, the company will give offers on Axis Bank, ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and HDFC Bank credit cards. Notably, the sale has already begun on Mi Home offline stores and will end on 17 May. The company has announced separate offers for offline buyers. For online customers, Xiaomi will host flash sales every day. Here are the details of all the offers that you will get during the sale.

Celebrate the #MiFanFestival2021 with amazing offers and crazy deals. Grab your favourites at unbelievable prices starting tomorrow. Also enjoy exciting offers from the leading banks. Know more - https://t.co/uNsc3jQx3z pic.twitter.com/7CjVAFJtQM — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 7, 2021

Mi Fan Festival 2021 sale online offers (8 April- 13 April)

Every day at 4 pm, the company will host flash sales where products like Mi 10i (Review), Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Redmi 9 Power (Review), Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones (Review), Mi Beard Trimmer1C and more will be available for purchase at Re 1. Today (13 April) at 4 pm, Mi Beard Trimmer 1C, Mi TV 4A 80cm (32) Horizon Edition will be available at Re 1.

During the sale, Redmi 9A is selling at a price of Rs 6,799; Redmi 9 is available at 8,799; Redmi Note 9 is selling at Rs 10,999, and Redmi 9 Prime (Review) is selling at Rs 9,499.

In terms of wearables, Mi Watch Revolve (Review) is selling at Rs 8,999, down by Rs 2,000. In addition to this, Redmi Smart Band (Review) and Redmi Band 4 (Review) are also available at lower prices.

As per the company, the buyers will get up to Rs 12,000 off across categories such as smartphones, laptops, audio devices, and so on. Xiaomi will also offer up to Rs 4,499 off on products like Mi Air Purifier 3 and other smart home products.

Each day at 10 am, Xiaomi will give Rs 13,000 off on Mi Notebook Horizon 14, Rs 13,000 off on Mi 10T Pro (Review), Rs 8,000 off on Redmi Note 9 (Review), Rs 4,000 off on Mi TV 4A 108 cm (43) Horizon Edition (Review), Rs 1,100 off on Redmi Earbuds S (Review), and more.

From 8 pm to 12 am every day, Xiaomi will allow buyers to make a bundle of three products and get new deals. According to the company, "buy 1 and get 2 additional products at minimal price). Buyers can choose from Mi TV 4X 125.7 cm (50), Redmi 9 Prime Sunrise Flare (4 GB+128 GB), Mi TV stick, Mi Wifi Smart Speaker, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro Black and more.

Mi Fan Festival 2021 sale offline offers (6 April- 17 May)

All the buyers will get a gift voucher worth more than Rs 10,000 from brands like Cultfit, MakeMyTrip, Zoomcar, The Man Company, Lenskart, Tokn, and Magicpin, and more. In addition to this, one buyer will get a chance to get 100 percent cashback on the entire purchase every day.