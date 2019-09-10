tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is expected to launch its Mi Band 4 in India on 17 September along with some other products. Xiaomi's Global VP and India MD Manu Kumar Jain tweeted about the same in a not-so-cryptic tweet and shared a short video that confirmed that the company will also be unveiling one smart TV on the same day. The predecessor of Mi Band 4 was the Mi Band 3 (Review) which was launched back in May this year at a price of Rs 1,999.

The upcoming Mi Band 4 has already been launched in China at a starting price of CNY 169 (around Rs 1,700) and it is expected to be priced under Rs 2,000, just like its predecessors.

We have come a long way since the first #MiTV launch in February, 2018. Mi fans, it's time for the next best thing.

Are you ready? We will unveil #SmarterLiving 2020 on 17th September. What do you think it is? pic.twitter.com/b11gxiVxDc — Mi TV India for #MiFans (@MiTVIndia) September 8, 2019

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 China pricing

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes in the following variants in China:

Xioami Mi Band 4 with Bluetooth support: CNY 169 (Rs 1,700 approx)

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with NFC support: CNY 229 (Rs 2,300 approx)

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Avengers Series Limited Edition: CNY 349 (Rs 3,500 approx) — This variant will have three special bands, Marvel Superhero watch faces and a Marvel Avengers interface

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 specs

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED touchscreen colour display that comes with a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels. On the design front, this smart wearable is available in five colours —Orange, Purple, Black, Burgundy and Beige. It also comes with features like heart rate sensor, step counter and so on. Since there is a digital assistant inbuilt in the device, the wearable supports voice commands as well.

Moving on to connectivity, the latest Mi Band offers Bluetooth and NFC support. Just like the Mi Band 3, the 4 is also rated for 5-ATM water resistance.

The good news for swimmers is that with its six-axis accelerometer, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 can also identify swimming strokes and offer SWOLF scores – a measure of your swimming perforamnce.

As for the battery, it houses a 135 mAh battery which has clearly been updated from its predecessor (110 mAh). According to Xioami, the Mi Band 4 battery can last up to 20 days on a single charge.

