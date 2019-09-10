Tuesday, September 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 expected to debut in India on 17 September at Rs 1,999

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is expected to come with a 0.95-inch AMOLED touchscreen colour display.


tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2019 08:57:53 IST

Xiaomi is expected to launch its Mi Band 4 in India on 17 September along with some other products. Xiaomi's Global VP and India MD Manu Kumar Jain tweeted about the same in a not-so-cryptic tweet and shared a short video that confirmed that the company will also be unveiling one smart TV on the same day. The predecessor of Mi Band 4 was the Mi Band 3 (Review) which was launched back in May this year at a price of Rs 1,999.

The upcoming Mi Band 4 has already been launched in China at a starting price of CNY 169 (around Rs 1,700) and it is expected to be priced under Rs 2,000, just like its predecessors.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 expected to debut in India on 17 September at Rs 1,999

Mi Band 3 was priced at Rs 1,999 and now the upcoming Mi Band 4 is also expected to be priced under Rs 2,000. Image: Tech2

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 China pricing

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes in the following variants in China:

  • Xioami Mi Band 4 with Bluetooth support: CNY 169 (Rs 1,700 approx)
  • Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with NFC support: CNY 229 (Rs 2,300 approx)
  • Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Avengers Series Limited Edition: CNY 349 (Rs 3,500 approx) — This variant will have three special bands, Marvel Superhero watch faces and a Marvel Avengers interface

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 specs

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED touchscreen colour display that comes with a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels. On the design front, this smart wearable is available in five colours —Orange, Purple, Black, Burgundy and Beige. It also comes with features like heart rate sensor, step counter and so on. Since there is a digital assistant inbuilt in the device, the wearable supports voice commands as well.

mi band 41280

On the design front, Mi Band 4 is expected to come in five colours —Orange, Purple, Black, Burgundy and Beige.

Moving on to connectivity, the latest Mi Band offers Bluetooth and NFC support. Just like the Mi Band 3, the 4 is also rated for 5-ATM water resistance.

The good news for swimmers is that with its six-axis accelerometer, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 can also identify swimming strokes and offer SWOLF scores – a measure of your swimming perforamnce.

As for the battery, it houses a 135 mAh battery which has clearly been updated from its predecessor (110 mAh). According to Xioami, the Mi Band 4 battery can last up to 20 days on a single charge.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Honor Band 5

Honor Band 5: Barring slow response, at Rs 2,599 you cannot go wrong with this fitness band

Sep 10, 2019
Honor Band 5: Barring slow response, at Rs 2,599 you cannot go wrong with this fitness band
Xiaomi India shipped 100 million smartphone units in a span of five years: IDC

Xiaomi

Xiaomi India shipped 100 million smartphone units in a span of five years: IDC

Sep 06, 2019
Xiaomi Mi A3 to go on sale today at 12 pm: Launch offers, pricing, specifications

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 to go on sale today at 12 pm: Launch offers, pricing, specifications

Aug 27, 2019
Xiaomi may use Samsung's 108 MP camera sensor on four of its upcoming phones

Xiaomi

Xiaomi may use Samsung's 108 MP camera sensor on four of its upcoming phones

Sep 03, 2019
Xiaomi announces Mi Charge Turbo 30W wireless charging, Mi 9 Pro 5G to get it first

Xiaomi

Xiaomi announces Mi Charge Turbo 30W wireless charging, Mi 9 Pro 5G to get it first

Sep 09, 2019
Nokia is the fastest in smartphone updates, followed by Samsung: Report

Nokia

Nokia is the fastest in smartphone updates, followed by Samsung: Report

Sep 02, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019