Mi Band 4 leak: The band could feature a 135 mAh battery and a coloured display

Mi Band 4 is expected to come with an improved version of its “Heart Rate Monitoring” system.

tech2 News StaffMay 21, 2019 17:40:04 IST

After the success of the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 last year, the successor's fitness wearable, Mi Band 4, is expected to launch soon. Few details have already leaked out regarding the upcoming band such as Bluetooth 5.0 Support. The most recent leak comes about a bigger battery and a coloured display.

According to BGR, the device will get a bigger battery of around 135 mAh capacity which is an update from the Mi Band 3 that had 110 mAh in battery capacity. Now according to the recent leaks, the Mi Band 4 will sport a coloured display instead of a monochrome one. It will also come with NFC support which wasn't available on the Mi Band 3 variant available in India. It is expected to come with an improved version of its “Heart Rate Monitoring” system.

Mi Band 4 leak: The band could feature a 135 mAh battery and a coloured display

The Mi Band 3 retails for the same price as the Mi Band 2 which is Rs 1,999. Image: tech2/ Shomik

The speculations also hint that Mi Pay could be a feature that Xiaomi and Huami bring to the fourth-generation of this fitness tracker. There is no official launch date announced by the brand just yet but it was expected to launch in April this year, so the device might get a launch date soon.

The Mi Band 3 comes with a 110 mAh battery with up to a 20-day battery life which incidentally is actually 60 percent bigger than the previous version. The band also comes with a touch button on the screen that offers different functions such as answering calls, going to the menu, etc. It has several other functionalities such as heart rate monitor, steps counter, sleep tracker, and activity level monitor. The Mi Band 3 is priced at Rs 1,999 in India.

