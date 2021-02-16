Ameya Dalvi

The price band between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 is where the action starts to intensify every quarter, and it is no different this time. As always, we have phones with flagship-grade processing hardware, 64 MP cameras, AMOLED screens, high refresh rate displays and more in this segment. Now, we also have more than one phone with Android 11 and 5G to spice up the mix. Time to look at the best smartphones currently available in India under Rs 25,000.

Best phones to buy under Rs 25,000 in India

Mi 10i 5G

Let’s start with a solid mid-range phone from Xiaomi that borrows a key feature from its flagship handset, the Mi 10. The Mi 10i 5G (Review) too has a 108 MP camera that clicks some crisp shots in various conditions. Giving it company are an 8 MP ultrawide camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The 16 MP front camera also has some cool tricks up its sleeve. As the name suggests, this phone is 5G-compliant. It is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 SoC, and you get to choose between 6 GB and 8 GB RAM. Both variants have 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded further with a micro SD card.

The goodness doesn’t end there. The Mi 10i 5G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display that can get up to 450 nits bright and is compliant with HDR10. Even better, it has a 120 Hz refresh rate for flicker-free performance in compatible apps. The screen is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. A 4,820 mAh battery keeps it running for well over a day of moderate usage, and the company bundles a 33 W fast charger that claims to charge it fully in under an hour. The smartphone runs Android 10 with MIUI 12. An Android 11 update is expected in the near future. The availability of this device is a bit dodgy at times. If you can’t find one in stock, move on to the next phone in this list.

Mi 10i 5G price in India: Rs 21,999 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage; Rs 23,999 for 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Moto G 5G

Moto G 5G (Review) is the other 5G phone in this list, and just like the Mi 10i 5G, it is powered by the Snapdragon 750 SoC. You get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal (expandable) storage here. Beyond that, the features aren’t as fancy as the Xiaomi phone above, but has most of the bases covered. The one big advantage here is that you get the Android 10 OS with near-stock UI; a common trait in most Motorola phones. If you cannot stand ads or unwanted bloatware in your phone, this is a great option for you. This phone too is expected to get Android 11 soon.

The Moto G 5G’s camera department may seem modest on paper, but is quite capable. The 48 MP primary camera, along with an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2 MP macro camera with autofocus, get the job done in various conditions and modes. A 16 MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls. Its 6.7-inch HDR10 compliant Full HD+ display is fairly sharp but lacks a high refresh rate. You get a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts close to a day and a half of moderate usage. This is a good all-round option for a little over Rs 20,000.

Moto G 5G price in India: Rs 20,990 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Realme X3

The Realme X3 continues to be a solid option in the sub-25K segment. It is powered by Qualcomm’s previous generation flagship chip, the Snapdragon 855+, which is still a powerful SoC. You can purchase the 6 GB RAM variant with 128 GB internal storage in this budget this month. It has an impressive 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display that flaunts a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and a flicker-free experience in compatible apps. The screen is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The camera department on the Realme X3 is quite versatile and features a 64 MP primary camera. It is accompanied by a 12 MP telephoto camera for 2X optical zoom, an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro camera. If four cameras weren’t enough, you get two more at the front. There’s a 16 MP + 8 MP front camera combination to take care of selfies and video calls. A 4,200 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for over a day of moderate usage. Even better, the bundled 30 W fast charger juices it up briskly in just about an hour. The Realme X3 runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Realme X3 price in India: Rs 24,499 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Review) is quite a sizable device courtesy of its large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, and weighs in excess of 200 grams. No wonder the company calls it a monster. Another component responsible for its size and weight is a gigantic 7,000 mAh battery that can suffice for close to two and a half days of moderate usage. The bundled 25 W fast charger promises to recharge the battery fully in under two hours. If you like big phones with really long battery life, this is a great option.

Moving away from the modest Exynos 9611 chip that powers most of the Samsung midrange phones, the M51 employs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chip, which is a lot more powerful. A good decision on the company’s part. You get a choice of either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM along with 128 GB of internal (expandable) storage. The camera department is adept, with a combination of a 64 MP primary camera, 12 MP ultrawide shooter, 5 MP macro camera and 5 MP depth sensor. You can capture some quality photos in various modes. A more than capable 32 MP selfie camera is embedded in a tiny punch hole at the top of the screen. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs Android 10 with One UI.

Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India: Rs 22,999 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage; Rs 24,999 for 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Vivo V20 (2021 edition)

The Vivo V20 got a shot in the arm this year with its latest iteration, featuring a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 730 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 720G. You get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded further to 1 TB with a micro SD card. The Vivo V20 (2021 edition) offers the new Android 11 OS out of the box with their Funtouch OS 11 UI on top. If you like slim phones, you are bound to be impressed by the V20. It is less than 7.5 mm thick; a refreshing change from ever-bulging phones that we have seen over the past year or two.

Despite the slimness, it has a respectable 4,000 mAh battery that keeps it powered for over a day of moderate usage, and supports 33 W fast charging. It comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a glass back. The camera department is pretty decent with a 64 MP primary camera at the back doing most of the heavy lifting, supported by an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. Selfie enthusiasts are in for a treat courtesy of a 44 MP front camera with autofocus that can record 4K videos as well.

Vivo V20 (2021 edition) price in India: Rs 24,990 for 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage