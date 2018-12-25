Tuesday, December 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

#MeToo triggered over 50 million Google Search traffic for sexual harassment

For the study, researchers monitored volume of Google searches originating in the US from 1 January, 2010 through June 15, 2018.

tech2 News Staff Dec 25, 2018 16:03 PM IST

For India, the #MeToo movement has been the highlight of the year 2018, but in countries abroad, this campaign against sexual harassment kicked off sometime in October 2017. And highlighting the intensity of the crusade, a US study suggests that millions of Americans have searched Google for information on how to understand, prevent and report sexual harassment and assault since the start of the #MeToo movement more than a year ago.

In October 2017, following public accusations of sexual harassment and assault against film producer Harvey Weinstein, actress Alyssa Milano encouraged victims to bring the taboo topic out of the shadows by sharing their own stories on social media. The resulting #MeToo movement resulted in widespread sharing on social media, and the new study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, offers fresh evidence that the movement has contributed to a shift in public thinking about these issues, said senior author John Ayers of the University of California, San Diego.

#MeToo is a movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault, that first went viral in October 2017.

#MeToo is a movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault, that first went viral in October 2017.

“#MeToo is not the first movement to empower victims of sexual violence, but what is unique compared to past movements is #MeToo’s staying power,” Ayers said by email.

In India, the #MeToo movement began in 2018 after Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment.

MeToo movement in India.

MeToo movement in India.

For the study, researchers monitored the volume of Google searches originating in the US from 1 January, 2010 through June 15, 2018 related to sexual harassment and assault.

During the last eight months of the study period - after #MeToo began - there were 40 to 54 million Google searches related to sexual harassment or assault, the greatest number of searches on this topic ever recorded in the US, the study found.

Overall volume for this topic was 86 percent higher during these eight months than what researchers calculated would have occurred in the absence of #MeToo based on their analysis of the earlier years of the study.

Searches related specifically to reporting sexual harassment and assault were 30 percent higher than expected over the last eight months of the study.

And searches related to preventive training for sexual harassment and assault were 51 percent higher than expected.

These results suggest that #MeToo may have reduced the stigma of reporting or discussing sexual harassment and assault, the authors conclude.

Google searches may also help connect victims with needed support and health resources, Ayers said.

Representational image. Agency

Representational image. Agency

“Survivors face serious health consequences including physical injury, PTSD symptoms, and emotional trauma,” Ayers said. “Yet, public investments in preventing and responding to sexual violence is disproportionately small compared with other health issues.”

However, the authors note, online activity is only a proxy for public engagement with topics like sexual harassment and assault, and more research is needed to determine whether or how the surge in Google activity might relate to meaningful shifts in public opinion or behavior.

It’s also unclear whether surges in search activity related to sexual harassment and assault were sustained only by the #MeToo movement on social media or related also to media coverage of accusations against high-profile men across a wide range of industries, said Luis Rocha, a researcher at the School of Informatics & Computing at Indiana University in Bloomington.

“This is all new territory and only time will tell with future studies,” Rocha, who wasn’t involved in the study, said by email.

“I would think that what people do online will lead to greater awareness that can in turn lead to changes in workplace environments,” Rocha added. “If people are searching online in great volumes for the topic, it means they are interested (even if pinged by the media) in the topic, so I would expect this to have very real impact in all aspects of their lives.”

With inputs from Reuters.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

also see

NewsTracker

Subodh Gupta named in anonymous #MeToo account; artist calls allegations 'false and fabricated'

Dec 14, 2018

#MeToo narratives from Uttar Pradesh's hinterland: Laying bare the realities of a deeply patriarchal culture

Dec 21, 2018

BuzzPatrol

Tanushree Dutta returns to US after helping trigger India's #MeToo, says predators are aware they can't get away

Dec 16, 2018

Ranveer Singh on #MeToo movement in India: It has made men take stock and think

Dec 14, 2018

Sona Mohapatra criticises Sonu Nigam for defending Anu Malik: 'Multiple testimonies not proof enough?'

Dec 20, 2018

NewsTracker

Editors Guild of India suspends MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal over sexual misconduct charges; seeks response from Gautam Adhikari

Dec 12, 2018

science

Vanishing Exoplanet

Rapidly-vanishing exoplanet spotted by astronomers is the second ever to be observed

Dec 25, 2018

Archaeology

Petrified horse with saddle and harness unearthed intact in stable near Pompeii

Dec 25, 2018

SpaceX Launch

SpaceX launches US Air Force's best GPS satellite yet, closes last launch in 2018

Dec 25, 2018

Space station

Space station hole drilled from inside, sent to Russian law enforcement to study

Dec 25, 2018