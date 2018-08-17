Friday, August 17, 2018 Back to
  Technology News
  News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 17 August, 2018 19:56 IST

Markup Tool in iOS 12 public beta reveals Apple Pencil support on the new iPhone

This corroborates with a report that said that Apple's next-gen phones may come with pencil support.

The sixth public beta of iOS 12 has been made public and along with the delay in Group FaceTime, beta testers have noticed changes in Apple's Markup Tool which hints toward support for an Apple Pencil.

The Markup Tool in iOS essentially helps users to draw or annotate on the screenshot. According to a report by The Inverse, the new beta version of iOS 12 now provides an option to select the opacity, size of the virtual utensils that can be used to customise note-taking capabilities.

Apple Pencil support current exists on the iPad (2018). Image: Apple

If the Apple Pencil indeed becomes a reality with the iPhone, this would bring a level of accuracy which may not be possible with the fingertip.

This corroborates with a recent report which said that Apple's next lineup of phones might come with pencil support which is quite similar to Samsung's S Pen. Currently, the Apple Pencil is compatible only with the iPad Pro and sixth generation iPads.

Apple's hardware event is due September and probably the next set of iPhones might come with a stylus.

As of now, Apple has released the sixth public beta of iOS 12 and apart from new improvements to the Markup Tool, Apple is expected to make iOS faster especially in areas such as accessing the camera, typing on the keyboard etc. It also includes personalised emojis which can adjust as per your mood, screen time to monitor online and offline usage of children.

From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


