Apple has delayed its "Group FaceTime" feature that will allow up to 32 people to simultaneously participate in video calls on iOS devices.

According to a report in 9to5Mac on Monday, "Group FaceTime" has been removed from the initial release of iOS 12 and will ship in a future software update later this fall".

"Group FaceTime for iPhone, iPad, and Mac appears to be delayed and won't be ready in time for iOS 12 and macOS Mojave launch in September," the report added.

Apple described "Group FaceTime" feature in June during the company's annual Worldwide Developers' Conference in the US.

"We're very excited about the new communications features we're bringing to iPhone and iPad with Memoji, a more personal form of Animoji, fun camera effects and Group FaceTime," Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, said during the event.

The feature was announced to take on similar services like Google Hangouts and the Microsoft-owned Skype. iOS 12 is designed to make everyday tasks on iPhone and iPad faster and more responsive.