tech2 News Staff

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been in the news for a while now. And not for the best reasons either. Ever since the Cambridge Analytica data breach came to light, it has been one PR disaster after another for Zuckerberg. If reports are to be believed, Zuckerberg's aggressive management style in the recent past has been the cause of the departure of a lot of top Facebook executives.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Zuckerberg told his top executives that he would be going on a war footing and adopting a more aggressive managerial style. This is to address the strong criticism Facebook is facing, not just from the users of the service, but also from its own investors as well as lawmakers. In a meeting in June, Zuckerberg reportedly told around 50 top executives that during times of peace, they could move slowly and ensure everyone was on board with key decisions, but now as the time for some tough calls.

Zuckerberg has also reported to have blamed Sheryl Sandberg, the COO of Facebook, for the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Just last week, a New York Times report created a huge furore after it emerged that Facebook hired a PR agency to write negative articles against Apple and Google, Zuckerberg asked employees to use only Android devices after allegedly being furious on Tim Cook's comment on Facebook, among many other things.

In fact, the report's repercussions have also prompted certain Facebook investors to increase the pressure on Zuckerberg to step down from the CEO role.

Some of the high profile departures that we have seen this year itself are WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum who left in April, Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger leaving suddenly in September and Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe leaving last month.