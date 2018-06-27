Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
Made in India iPhone 6s might soon hit the Indian market: Report

Apple chose iPhone 6s as it claimed that it has better sales future in the Indian smartphone market.

After manufacturing the iPhone SE in India, Apple has reportedly begun the production of the iPhone 6s in the subcontinent at Wistron's Bengaluru facility. It is likely to hit the stores soon.

According to an Economic Times report, Apple was producing the iPhone 6 series models under trial basis. It eventually chose iPhone 6s since it claimed that iPhone 6s has a better sales future in the Indian smartphone market.

Representational image. Reuters.

Apple, which makes expensive models as compared to other smartphone makers, could be insulated from import duties like iPhone SE if the government brings changes to the import taxes. However, an executive reportedly said that until the capacity of domestically manufactured iPhone 6s improves, Apple will continue to sell imported iPhone 6s. Therefore, there will be no price difference between the two differently manufactured models.

The production of Apple iPhone 6s could help the Cupertino tech giant in taking up a significant position in the mid to premium segment in the Indian smartphone industry.

After producing iPhone SE and iPhone 6s, Apple is reportedly looking for to manufacture more iPhone models in India to remain competitive in the Indian market. Apple's smartphone prices were affected when the government had increased the taxes during the recent Union Budget to 20 percent.

