A rumour is doing the rounds that Apple's iPhone SE 2 is speculated to launch in May 2018. It would also sport few minor changes from the previous generation.

According to a report by GSMArena, iPhone SE 2 is expected to be powered by Apple’s A10 Fusion chip which had debuted in iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The Apple A10 Fusion chipset is also found in the Apple iPad (2018).

Other rumoured changes include a glass back and Qi wireless charging system. It would still sport a Touch ID at the bottom of the display. Unlike the recent iPhone X, it will not have a notch or a Face ID system. It will also not sport a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The iPhone SE 2’s launch speculations come after it was rumoured that it would be launched at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference which is expected to happen in June.

Other specification rumours hint at a 4.2-inch display with reduced bezels. There seems to be a deliberate effort by Apple to keep the size of the phone as it is, to make sure the price of iPhone SE remains unchanged.