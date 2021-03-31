Wednesday, March 31, 2021Back to
LinkedIn confirms that it is working on a Clubhouse-like audio chatroom feature

Parallelly, platforms like Spotify, Facebook, Instagram are also believed to be working on similar products for their respective platforms.


tech2 News StaffMar 31, 2021 16:18:49 IST

LinkedIn has confirmed that it is working on a feature similar to the essence of the Clubhouse app. It is working on an audio-based chatroom within the app. This announcements comes just after Spotify, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have been reported to be working on similar products for their respective platforms. The news about LinkedIn working on an audio chatroom was first reported by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. His claims were later confirmed by LinkedIn, as reported by TechCrunch. 

From the screenshot shared by Paluzzi, the LinkedIn audio chatroom feature looks a lot like Twitter Spaces. There is an option to join and leave the room, react to a conversation, and request to switch from being a listener to a speaker.

“We’re doing some early tests to create a unique audio experience connected to your professional identity. And, we’re looking at how we can bring audio to other parts of LinkedIn such as events and groups, to give our members even more ways to connect to their community,” LinkedIn spokesperson Suzi Owens told TechCrunch.

This announcement comes days after Linked rolled out Instagram Stories and Snapchat-like ephemeral post feature, called LinkedIn Stories.

