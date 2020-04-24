FP Trending

LG has announced that it will unveil its LG ‘Velvet’ smartphone on 7 May. The company made this announcement through a 15-second video clip on YouTube.

In the video, one can see droplets of various colours falling on a ramp akin to the ones used in fashion shows. The falling drops seem to be signifying the raindrop camera design of the LG Velvet.

The launch of the smartphone will be an online event, reported NDTV.



LG had, a few days ago, put out a teaser offering a glimpse of the design and specs of the device.

The 35-second teaser begins with a raindrop turning into the primary camera at the rear.

It shows the layout for the front and back camera, and also highlights the colour options for LG Velvet - white, black, green and red.

LG, in a blog post earlier this month, had mentioned that its upcoming smartphone will feature a unique raindrop camera and a symmetrical, flowing form factor.

The rear camera panel of the smartphone is positioned on the left and it has secondary and tertiary cameras, as well as a flash. The panel is arranged in a vertical orientation.

The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 5G chipset.

The company, in a statement, had said “The name “velvet” is intended to evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness, two key characteristics of the new phone.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.