Monday, April 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

LG Velvet teaser reveals camera design, confirms Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset

The screen of LG Velvet is curved and it is expected to have a reflective back panel.


FP TrendingApr 20, 2020 16:32:01 IST

LG has revealed how its upcoming smartphone LG Velvet would look like. The South Korean company released a teaser video on YouTube giving the glimpse of innovative design, specs of the device.

The 35-second video by LG shows the camera layout for the rear as well as the front. It has also highlighted the colour options for LG Velvet.

The video starts with a water droplet or raindrop turning into the primary camera at the rear indicating that LG Velvet may sport raindrop camera.

LG Velvet teaser reveals camera design, confirms Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset

LG Velvet

The company in its blog earlier this month mentioned that the device will feature a unique raindrop camera and a symmetrical, flowing form factor that is both soothing to the eye and pleasing to touch.

The camera panel in the rear is positioned on the left. There are secondary and tertiary cameras as well as the flash, neatly arranged in a vertical position below the primary camera.

LG Velvet will come powered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 5G chipset. The volume rockers will be on the left side of the smartphone, while the power button is expected to be on the opposite side.

The screen of LG Velvet is curved and it is expected to have a reflective back panel with the LG branding towards the bottom of the smartphone. The phone will come with the 3.5mm headphone jack, the USB Type-C port and the speaker grille which are seen at the bottom of the device.

The video also shows that the LG Velvet will be available in four colours hite, black, green and red. The company has not yet divulged the price and availability of LG Velvet.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

LG Velvet

LG names its new smartphone LG Velvet in an attempt to evoke images of 'lustrous smoothness and premium softness'

Apr 14, 2020
LG names its new smartphone LG Velvet in an attempt to evoke images of 'lustrous smoothness and premium softness'
LG Folder 2 flip phone with Snapdragon 210 chipset and 1 GB RAM launched in South Korea

LG Folder 2

LG Folder 2 flip phone with Snapdragon 210 chipset and 1 GB RAM launched in South Korea

Apr 15, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020