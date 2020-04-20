FP Trending

LG has revealed how its upcoming smartphone LG Velvet would look like. The South Korean company released a teaser video on YouTube giving the glimpse of innovative design, specs of the device.

The 35-second video by LG shows the camera layout for the rear as well as the front. It has also highlighted the colour options for LG Velvet.

The video starts with a water droplet or raindrop turning into the primary camera at the rear indicating that LG Velvet may sport raindrop camera.

The company in its blog earlier this month mentioned that the device will feature a unique raindrop camera and a symmetrical, flowing form factor that is both soothing to the eye and pleasing to touch.

The camera panel in the rear is positioned on the left. There are secondary and tertiary cameras as well as the flash, neatly arranged in a vertical position below the primary camera.

LG Velvet will come powered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 5G chipset. The volume rockers will be on the left side of the smartphone, while the power button is expected to be on the opposite side.



The screen of LG Velvet is curved and it is expected to have a reflective back panel with the LG branding towards the bottom of the smartphone. The phone will come with the 3.5mm headphone jack, the USB Type-C port and the speaker grille which are seen at the bottom of the device.

The video also shows that the LG Velvet will be available in four colours hite, black, green and red. The company has not yet divulged the price and availability of LG Velvet.

