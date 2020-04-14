Tuesday, April 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

LG names its new smartphone LG Velvet in an attempt to evoke images of 'lustrous smoothness and premium softness'

LG is happy to talk about the 'feel' of the phone, but not its specs.


FP TrendingApr 14, 2020 02:16:47 IST

LG has decided to give its phones expressive names so that consumers can "capture the essence of the device best suited for their personality." Uh, sure.

Anyway, in line with its new strategy, the company has named its upcoming smartphone LG Velvet. The name velvet is intended to evoke images of “lustrous smoothness and premium softness, two key characteristics of the upcoming smartphone.” And we suppose people will suddenly stop caring about camera quality, performance, and battery life.

Anyway, with this launch, LG has departed from its tradition of giving alphanumeric names to its devices.

In a press release, the company has said it is “embarking on a new product roadmap that will emphasize distinctive designs and “tactile” elegance to set itself apart.”

The new phone will feature a unique “raindrop” camera, besides a symmetrical and flowing form factor.

Senior vice president of product strategy at LG Chang Ma said that with the new branding strategy addresses the unique personal tastes and emotions of users, laying greater emphasis on designs.

He added that he is confident that this approach will resonate with customers and help the company establish a clearer brand identity.

LG has not revealed anything about price or release date of the phone. However, according to The Verge, which cited Korean news portal Naver, LG Velvet will be unveiled on 15 May.

LG on 9 April, in another press release, had said that the design of LG Velvet will be different from its other smartphones.

“Our upcoming smartphone will draw on the rich history of classic LG designs which have always been distinctive at first touch,” said Cha Yong-duk, head of LG’s Mobile Communications Design Lab.

The Verge report says that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 765 with integrated 5G.

LG names its new smartphone LG Velvet in an attempt to evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness

LG is happy to talk about the feel of the phone, but not its specs.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Samsung, LG to provide preventive kits, other electronic products to hospitals in India

Mar 31, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Samsung, LG to provide preventive kits, other electronic products to hospitals in India
Xiaomi commits Rs 15 cr to fight against COVID-19; will continue to donate face masks, protective suits to hospitals

NewsTracker

Xiaomi commits Rs 15 cr to fight against COVID-19; will continue to donate face masks, protective suits to hospitals

Mar 31, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020