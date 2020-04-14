FP Trending

LG has decided to give its phones expressive names so that consumers can "capture the essence of the device best suited for their personality." Uh, sure.

Anyway, in line with its new strategy, the company has named its upcoming smartphone LG Velvet. The name velvet is intended to evoke images of “lustrous smoothness and premium softness, two key characteristics of the upcoming smartphone.” And we suppose people will suddenly stop caring about camera quality, performance, and battery life.

Anyway, with this launch, LG has departed from its tradition of giving alphanumeric names to its devices.

In a press release, the company has said it is “embarking on a new product roadmap that will emphasize distinctive designs and “tactile” elegance to set itself apart.”

The new phone will feature a unique “raindrop” camera, besides a symmetrical and flowing form factor.

Senior vice president of product strategy at LG Chang Ma said that with the new branding strategy addresses the unique personal tastes and emotions of users, laying greater emphasis on designs.

He added that he is confident that this approach will resonate with customers and help the company establish a clearer brand identity.

LG has not revealed anything about price or release date of the phone. However, according to The Verge, which cited Korean news portal Naver, LG Velvet will be unveiled on 15 May.

LG on 9 April, in another press release, had said that the design of LG Velvet will be different from its other smartphones.

“Our upcoming smartphone will draw on the rich history of classic LG designs which have always been distinctive at first touch,” said Cha Yong-duk, head of LG’s Mobile Communications Design Lab.

The Verge report says that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 765 with integrated 5G.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.