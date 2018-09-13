After numerous leaks, LG has finally confirmed that it will be launching the V40 ThinQ smartphone on 3 October.

LG will be hosting an event in New York on 3 October, followed by another launch event in Korea on 4 October.

Along with the announcement of the event, LG has also released a teaser video of the upcoming V40 ThinQ, and the video clearly shows off a triple camera setup on the rear of the smartphone.

In the video, we see the camera click four pictures — a regular landscape, a one zoomed in picture, one wide-angle image, and one using a portrait mode — teasing the different modes and capabilities of the smartphone’s camera.

Currently, the Huawei P20 Pro is the only smartphone in the market that offers a triple camera setup.

Now, LG hasn’t thrown light on any of the specifications of the smartphone, however, there have been various rumours around the LG V40 ThinQ. And from what we know so far, the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset, with 6 GB of RAM, 3,300mAh battery, up to 128GB storage, and Hi-Fi Quad DAC.

In December 2017, LG announced the V30+ ThinQ in India. Priced at Rs 44,990, the smartphone flaunts a 6-inch OLED FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

One of the key highlights of the LG V30+ is the dual camera setup, which includes a 16 MP + 13 MP lens. Up front, is a 5 MP camera for selfies and video calling. Fuelling the device is a 3,300mAh battery, along with fast charging and wireless charging feature.