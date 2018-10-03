Thursday, October 04, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 04 October, 2018 08:15 IST

LG V40 ThinQ to launch today in New York: Here's all we know about the device

LG V40 ThinQ's camera, with a total of five sensors, will be the key feature of the device.

LG will officially unveil the LG V40 ThinQ on the 3 October at 5 pm in New York City which is 2.30 am on 4 October Indian standard time. There are speculations that the company will launch the LG Watch W7 smartwatch alongside the heavily rumoured smartphone.

Here's a quick look at all we know about the LG V40 ThinQ.

LG V40 ThinQ. Image: from offcial video of LG

LG V40 ThinQ. Image: from offcial video of LG

After officially announcing the launch date, LG had also released a teaser video of the device, which revealed a triple camera setup on the rear of the smartphone.

In the video, we see the camera click four pictures — a regular landscape, a one zoomed in picture, one wide-angle image, and one using a portrait mode — teasing the different modes and capabilities of the smartphone’s camera.

Coming to the specifications, the smartphone is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chipset, alongside an Adreno 630 GPU. In terms of storage, the device might pack in either 6 GB or 8 GB RAM with 256 GB of internal storage.

The camera, with a total of five sensors, will be the key feature of the phone. There is a triple camera set up at the back with a 20 MP, 16 MP and a 13 MP camera unit. On the front, the device is rumoured to have a dual camera set up, with an 8 MP standard lens and a 5 MP wide-angle lens.

The V40 ThinQ might introduce a new feature called "Cine Shot." This feature is said to turn your photos into a mini-movie called 'Cinemagraphs'.

Up until a few days ago, the Huawei P20 Pro was the only smartphone in the market that offers a triple camera setup. That changed with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A7 in South Korea last week. The Galaxy A7 was launched in India on 25 September. Head here to read our first impressions of the device.

In terms of display, the device might come with a 6.4-inch P-OLED display with QHD Plus resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The device will run Android 9.0 Pie and will be powered by a 3300mAh battery.

