tech2 News Staff 30 September, 2018 14:19 IST

LG Watch W7 smartwatch could be launched alongside the V40 ThinQ at 3 Oct event

The Watch W7 reportedly has a hybrid design that combines the best of Wear OS with a mechanical clock.

LG has begun teasing its latest flagship, the V40 ThinQ before it is officially unveiled on 3 October, but there could be more surprises in store as a report now suggests that the company might unveil the LG Watch W7 as well at the event.

The LG Watch Sport was launched in the US back in 2017. Image: LG US

The news comes from tipster Evan Blass, who generally has a very good track record with leaks. However, it appears that this isn't the first time we've heard about the smartwatch. Touted earlier as the "LG Watch Timepiece," a report by Android Headlines back in April had stated that LG is working on a new smartwatch, but had no clue when it would be ready for launch.

Well, it appears that LG is finally ready to launch the smartwatch but for those expecting to wait for it, to see whether it fits in as an option for the Samsung Galaxy Watch, you might be a little disappointed. That's because the smartwatch reportedly has a hybrid design that combines the best of Wear OS with a mechanical clock so that users could get the best of both worlds.

Other specifications which are expected of the Watch W7 include a 1.2-inch 360 x 360 LCD circular display, IP 68 dust or water resistance, a 240 mAh battery and physical watch hands with "highly precise quartz movement."

What we will have have to hold on to find out is how much LG prices the Watch W7 at.

