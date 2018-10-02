LG is expected to officially unveil the LG V40 ThinQ on the 3 October, but it seems that the company is not able to contain its excitement about the upcoming devices as it has been teasing the new LG V40 ThinQ for quite a while now.

The company is also rumoured to launch an LG Watch W7 smartwatch alongside the smartphone.

LG has put out teasers revealing the phones triple-camera setup on the rear, a total of five overall, a sand-blasted back and a notched screen.

Now according to the report in PC World, the V40 might introduce a new feature called "Cine Shot". This feature is said to turn your photos into a mini-movie called 'Cinemagraphs'.

This is a feature that can be seen to be dangling in between spaces covered by still photos and a short video as only a selective animation is said to be applied. For example, the hair (selected portion) might be swaying in the wind and the remaining scene may stay frozen.

To access this feature you first need to go in the camera in the camera app, then once you are in the camera app, select 'Mode' and then select 'Cine Shot'.

This then will allow the shutter button to switch to a record button which is then said to allow the user to capture a three-second video.

You might have to hold your breath and stay still so as to avoid any type of shakiness for those three seconds or the app will warn you if there's too much shakiness.

Once you've mastered the art of holding breath and creating a shake-free three-second video, you will be directed to an edit screen where you can select which part of the photo you want to animate.

For animating it, you need to trace over the particular part of the photo with your finger. Now the phrase "colour between the lines" comes in action, but even if you don't, don't worry! LG's got your back as there is also an option to erase those notorious marks.

You can even pinch to zoom in on small areas.

After you have chosen the right frame and are ready to feel like a director, Cine Shot is said to loop the three-second video footage either forward or backwards to turn it into a six-second cinemagraph.

A similar type of features is provided by third party apps as well, like Instagram which offers the feature called 'Boomerang' which plays the action on loop. Definitely, it's not the same and finding a feature like Cine Shot which is inbuilt in the camera app of the phone is rare.

We can also see the three-second video feature to be similar to Pixel 2's Motion Photos and also Live images offered in iPhones after 6S. But all of them are peculiar in their own way.

Your previous project needs to be saved before you jump on to create your next masterpiece.

Your final product can be shared a movie file in the normal format or it can be played as a GIF in the gallery app.

According to a report by Slashgear, the shots that are captured aren't perfect, as there might be some distortion in the background or in the selected area for animation.

The report also states that there is no way that the project can be edited later on. So if you aren't able to get it right the first time, there might be no second chance.

Also capturing a video for the Cine Shot might be difficult in low-light conditions.

According to a report by GSMArena, Cinemagraphs were also an essential feature in Nokia Lumia smartphones and is currently seen to be on the Moto Z3 Play.