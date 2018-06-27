If you thought that the Huawei P20 Pro had way too many cameras (four in total) than you need to prepare for this. Rumour has it that LG's successor to the V30 will pack in five cameras in total — three at the back and two in the front.

LG has already launched the V30S ThinQ and the V35 ThinQ in the US this year as their current top-end offerings, but these are believed to be just rehashed versions of the V30 and not really its successors.

A source close to Android Police says that the LG V40 will feature three cameras on the back and the other two on the front of the smartphone.

The cameras on the front are also expected to let users unlock the phone with their face. The source did not blatantly admit it, but the report adds that the stereo camera configuration on the front may even allow a 3D map of the face to be recorded.

The triple camera setup on the back of the LG V40 is expected to comprise of a standard wide lens, an LG ultrawide lens and a third sensor, the purpose of which is yet to be known, but it will likely be a telephoto lens.

The smartphone is also expected to pack a notch on the display and pack in all the customisations that one is accustomed to in an LG flagship like the G7.

The V40 will also pack in the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and will feature a dedicated button below the volume rocker to launch the Google Assistant. The fingerprint sensor is expected to remain on the back of the phone.

Overall, LG is not expected to make too many design changes with the V40, but it will look to focus on getting back some of its competitive edge from the likes of Google, Samsung and Huawei who currently lead by a margin when it comes to smartphone camera innovations.