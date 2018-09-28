Friday, September 28, 2018 Back to
LG puts out a new video teasing the triple-camera setup on the LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ is also said to arrive in three colours: New Platinum Grey, Carmine Red and Moroccan Blue.

Gradually sliding the veil off of the LG V40 Thinq, LG flaunts the phone's triple camera set up on the back by putting out a teaser video and confirming the rumours that were circling around it.

The device has been confirmed to launch on 3 October.

LG V40 ThinQ. Image: Twitter/Evan Blass

LG V40 ThinQ. Image: Twitter/Evan Blass

The company has also put up a blog post which states that the "three elements of the smartphone design such as touch, colour, and moulding" have been emphasized.

The video doesn't show us the face of the phone, but according to the previous leaks, the device may sport a notch.

The video puts heavy emphasis on the five camera aspect of the phone which will make the device have three cameras on the rear (as shown in the video) and two in the front.

But the camera configuration hasn't been officially given out yet, so till then, we can expect the leaks to try and decode it for us.

The phone is also said to arrive in three colours as mentioned in the blog post. They are New Platinum Grey, Carmine Red and Moroccan Blue.

In the video, we see more of the red coloured variant, followed by the grey variant and then only a bit of the side frame of the blue with three buttons, assuming they are for the volume and power key.

LG V40 ThinQ. Image: from offcial video of LG

LG V40 ThinQ. Image: LG

The video also highlights a silky, smooth feel that the phone might provide while using it. The shots that have been used in the video also are very sensuous which appeal to the sense of touch.

No other details have been laid out by the company yet.

